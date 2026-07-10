Walker promoted to Environmental Services Manager

Georgetown County has promoted Harley Walker to Environmental Services Manager, a role in which she will oversee the county’s landfill, recycling programs, convenience centers, collections and materials recovery facility.

Walker joined Georgetown County in November 2022 as Billing and Office Coordinator in the Stormwater Division and was later promoted to Operations Coordinator before moving into her new role.

"My goal is to streamline services, but also to examine our processes ... to make a more sustainable Georgetown," Walker said. Walker will still serve as the Department of Public Services Accreditation manager. She is hoping her skills and knowledge from serving in this capacity will help improve the processes and structure of Environmental Services to ensure the Division is performing at its best for residents.

Walker holds two degrees from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke: one in sociology and one in public and nonprofit administration. The university holds special significance for her family: it was the first school specifically established for Native Americans in North Carolina — an ancestry she shares — and both her great-grandmother and grandfather are alumni.

Walker encourages residents to reach out with any concerns or questions about the County's solid waste and recycling programs.