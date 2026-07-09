Vets4Warriors and WAV launch “Key into Care” campaign

Vets4Warriors and Worried About a Veteran (WAV) are partnering to support Veterans and their loved ones through the Key into Care initiative, giving away 250 free Key into Care packages in honor of America’s 250th anniversary and to help prevent Veteran suicide involving firearms.

This innovative package offers a new way to approach safe firearm storage. Each Key into Care package contains a key lockbox designed to securely store the key to a Veteran’s existing firearm storage device, such as a safe, cabinet or lockbox. By keeping the firearm storage key separate and secure, the lockbox creates a window of lifesaving time and space, limiting immediate access to a firearm during a crisis while still allowing quick access when safely needed.

The package also includes essential conversation starters to help Veterans and their support systems discuss safe storage openly, along with resources for accessing 24/7 confidential, Veteran-specific peer support.

“We didn’t just want to hand out another gun lock,” said Kristen Vescera, Ph.D., MPH, director of communications at WAV. “We wanted a way for the Veteran and their support system to have conversations over safe storage and receive real-time connection from peers who have been there.”

The first 250 people to sign up will receive their package within three weeks. Those who sign up after the initial 250 will be added to the next round of mailings. Once delivered, a peer support specialist will reach out to check in, answer any questions and make a connection. Recipients are also encouraged to take advantage of Vets4Warriors’ 24/7 confidential peer support by calling 855-838-8255 or visiting Vets4Warriors.com.

Learn more and order a free Key into Care package at http://vets4warriors.com/keyintocare/.

The packages are free for Veterans and the people who care about them.

“We’re proud to team up with WAV on the Key into Care initiative,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Mark Graham, executive director of Vets4Warriors. “Vets4Warriors has trained peers who can provide specialized support at any hour of the day or night. Together, we’re making sure Veterans and their loved ones have access to compassionate, experienced support whenever they need it.”

Worried About a Veteran (WAV) is a national initiative that empowers loved ones to prevent Veteran suicide involving firearms. Originally launched as a New York state pilot program in 2022 through the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, WAV expanded nationwide in 2024 with support from Face the Fight. WAV provides resources to help loved ones develop secure gun storage strategies and implement them successfully.

Vets4Warriors is the nation’s leading 24/7 military peer support program staffed by Veterans and military family members. It provides immediate, confidential, ongoing support to every member of the U.S. military community—service members, Veterans and their loved ones—helping before challenges turn into crises.