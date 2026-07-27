Treating the whole Veteran: Leading the way in obesity treatment

Bay Pines VA physician Dr. Bharti Shetye is named Clinician of the Year

Dr. Bharti K. Shetye remembers the moment the news reached her. It was unexpected, and for a brief second, it took her breath away: Out of nearly 6,000 members of the Obesity Medicine Association, she had been named the 2026 recipient of the Dr. William H. McCarthy Clinician of the Year Award. But ask her what the recognition means and she’ll quickly shift the focus away from herself and toward the Veterans she serves every day.

In her day-to-day, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System physician wears many hats. She serves as a weight management consultant and champion, MOVE! provider champion, and primary care physician. But regardless of her title, her mission is clear: help Veterans reclaim their health, independence and quality of life.

“As the mother of an Air Force Academy student, I’m fully aware, grateful and indebted to the members of our armed services,” Shetye said. “Our Veterans deserve state-of-the-art medical care.”

A personalized approach to obesity treatment

“When Veterans lose weight, it’s not just about appearance,” she said. “They feel better physically, mentally and emotionally. Their labs improve, their energy comes back, and they begin to feel like themselves again.”

Shetye treats obesity as what it is: A chronic disease that can impact nearly every system in the body. For many Veterans, that means managing weight alongside conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or chronic pain. Her approach to treatment is rooted in both science and compassion. She meets Veterans where they are and builds a path forward, together.

“I struggled with my weight for years,” said Coast Guard Veteran Scott Iozzo. “From my first appointment with her, she was able to sit me down and explain what was happening with my body in a way that made it make sense. She was instrumental in helping me with my weight loss journey.”

While clinical benchmarks matter, weight loss of just 5-10% can significantly improve blood pressure, cholesterol and liver health. These are what Shetye emphasizes, calling them “non-scale victories.” For Veterans, that might mean being able to play with grandchildren, returning to hobbies, or simply feeling stronger day to day.

Her philosophy is simple: Success looks different for every Veteran, and every step forward counts.

“I have Veterans leave my office in happy tears,” she said. “They tell me, ‘You’re the first doctor who’s helping me come off medications instead of adding more.’ That’s incredibly meaningful.”

According to Shetye, obesity is still too often overlooked or minimized, despite being recognized as a chronic disease. She encourages fellow clinicians to take it seriously, because when it’s addressed head-on, outcomes improve.

“If we don’t recognize it as a disease, we’re not going to treat it appropriately,” she said.

While she continues to advocate for changes within her field, her most important message is for Veterans themselves.

For those who have struggled with weight and the stigma that can come with it, Shetye wants them to know they are not alone, and they are not to blame. There are resources, treatments and care teams ready to support them.

“This is a journey,” she said. “And when Veterans are supported with compassion and the right tools, real, lasting change is possible.”

The Clinician of the Year award recognizes excellence, but at Bay Pines VA, that excellence is measured in something far greater: healthier, stronger Veterans reclaiming their lives.

Veterans interested in starting their journey can reach out to their primary care team to learn more.