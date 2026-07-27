Level up your transition with a free VA Benefits and Services course

Transitioning from military to civilian life is a significant milestone for service members and their families. It’s a time filled with opportunity, but also challenges, as you navigate the range of available resources, benefits and decisions that come with starting a new chapter.

The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) is an essential step in this process, providing informational sessions to ensure service members are prepared for the move to civilian life.

The VA Benefits and Services Version 6.0 (BAS 6.0) course is a critical part of TAP, designed to provide service members, Veterans and their families with the essential tools, knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions during their transition journey. Available online, the course ensures that participants have access to the information they need, regardless of their location or schedule.

BAS 6.0 offers an engaging learning experience tailored to meet the evolving needs of the military community. With input from VA, interagency partners and Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), the course reflects a community-driven approach to helping Veterans thrive in civilian life.

The course is organized into six modules that align with important aspects of transition:

Introduction to VA Benefits and Services: Discover the range of benefits and services available. Maintaining Your Health: Learn about VA healthcare options, including physical and mental health resources. Applying for Disability Compensation: Understand the process of applying for VA disability benefits, including how VSOs can assist throughout the process. Getting Career Ready: Prepare for a new career with tools for education and employment. Finding a Place to Live and Community Resources: Explore housing options and local resources for well-being. Course Capstone: Reinforce key takeaways and understand next steps.

In Quarter 1 of FY26, more than 3,100 participants enrolled in the BAS course, demonstrating its growing accessibility and impact. Almost 96% of participants also agreed they would apply what they learned in their transition and future planning, with 93.9% feeling the course boosted their confidence in navigating the transition process.

A critical change covered in the January 2025 update to BAS 6.0 is VA’s transition to Login.gov as the preferred method for accessing the VA website since My HealtheVet and DS Logon were phased out in 2025.

Whether you’re planning your next career move, exploring healthcare options or connecting with community resources, BAS 6.0 provides the tools to help you succeed in the next chapter of your life. To learn more or access the course online, visit tapevents.mil/courses.