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Reports Due July 20, 2026

All open/active statewide, legislative, and county candidate committees are required to file reports no later than July 20, 2026, by 4:30pm.   Iowa Code section 68A.402(2)(a). 

Additionally, statewide and county PACs and county central committees are required to file reports no later than July 20, 2026, by 4:30pm. 

Local ballot issue committees must also file a report by July 20, 2026, by 4:30 p.m. if they are participating in an election this year.

The campaign finance report should cover all activity from May 15 through July 14, 2026.  

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Reports Due July 20, 2026

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