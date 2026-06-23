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Incorrect Notices Sent Out

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board recently implemented some enhancements to its Web Reporting System. In the process, some notices were sent out in error to some committees. We apologize for this error and are working to address the issue as quickly as possible. We appreciate your understanding. If you have any questions regarding any information sent, please reach out to your auditor.

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Incorrect Notices Sent Out

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