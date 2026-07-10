Mississippi’s Top Charter for Third-Grade Reading Is Now Enrolling

Tuition-free STEM and college preparatory charter school encourages families to enroll before the July 30 deadline

Our scholars are proving that with high expectations, exceptional educators and a college-preparatory STEM environment, Mississippi's children can achieve extraordinary results.” — Tamu Green, Founder of SR1 CPSA

CANTON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enrollment is now open at SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy ( SR1 CPSA ), with families encouraged to apply before the July 30 enrollment deadline for the 2026–2027 school year. As Mississippi's first and only STEM-focused college preparatory public charter school, SR1 CPSA is currently accepting applications.SR1 CPSA enters the new school year on the heels of record-setting academic success. This spring, 88% of its third-grade scholars met Mississippi's English Language Arts reading standards on their first attempt, outperforming every charter school in the state and exceeding the 2025 statewide average by nearly 13 percentage points.The school's youngest scholars are also excelling, with 69% of kindergartners finishing the year reading at or above benchmark, including several students performing multiple grade levels ahead."Choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions a family can make," said Tamu Green, Founder of SR1 CPSA. "Our scholars are proving that with high expectations, exceptional educators and a college-preparatory STEM environment, Mississippi's children can achieve extraordinary results. We invite families to discover what makes SR1 CPSA different.”Enrollment is open now for the 2026–2027 school year, when SR1 CPSA expands to serve fourth grade. To apply, schedule a tour, or learn more, visit sr1cpsa.org or email enrollment@sr1cpsa.org.About SR1 College Preparatory & STEM AcademySR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Canton, Mississippi, serving scholars in kindergarten through third grade and expanding to fourth grade in the 2026–2027 school year. As Mississippi’s only STEM and college preparatory charter school, SR1 CPSA leads the way — Vanguard — in delivering rigorous academics, intentional character development and a strong focus on science, technology, engineering and math, preparing every scholar for college and a lifetime of purposeful achievement.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.