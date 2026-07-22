SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy Expands to Fourth Grade for 2026–2027 School Year

Continued growth reflects strong academic outcomes for Mississippi's only STEM-focused college preparatory charter school

We add one grade each year — only when our scholars are ready, our families are with us, and our results prove the model works.” — Dorlisa Hutton, Vice President of SR1 CPSA

CANTON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA) is continuing its planned growth with the addition of fourth grade for the 2026–2027 school year, marking another milestone in the school's mission to provide a rigorous, tuition-free STEM and college preparatory education for students across Central Mississippi.Since opening its doors, SR1 CPSA has expanded one grade level each year, growing alongside its scholars while maintaining a strong focus on academic excellence. The fourth-grade expansion comes after another record-setting year for the school, during which 88% of third-grade scholars met Mississippi's English Language Arts reading standards on their first attempt, outperforming every charter school in the state and exceeding the 2025 statewide average by nearly 13 percentage points. The school's youngest learners are also thriving, with 69% of kindergartners finishing the year reading at or above benchmark."Our growth is intentional," said Dorlisa Hutton, Vice President of SR1 CPSA. "We add one grade each year — only when our scholars are ready, our families are with us, and our results prove the model works. Today, we are proud to announce that beginning in the 2027–28 school year, SR1 CPSA will add fifth grade, keeping our students on a clear path toward college and career success."SR1 CPSA is Mississippi's first and only STEM-focused college preparatory public charter school, integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics into a college-preparatory curriculum beginning in kindergarten. Small class sizes, individualized instruction and hands-on learning experiences help scholars build strong literacy, leadership and critical thinking skills from an early age.Enrollment remains open through July 30. To apply, schedule a tour, or learn more, visit sr1cpsa.org or email enrollment@sr1cpsa.org.About SR1 College Preparatory & STEM AcademySR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Canton, Mississippi, serving scholars in kindergarten through third grade and expanding to fourth grade in the 2026–2027 school year. As Mississippi’s only STEM and college preparatory charter school, SR1 CPSA leads the way — Vanguard — in delivering rigorous academics, intentional character development and a strong focus on science, technology, engineering and math, preparing every scholar for college and a lifetime of purposeful achievement.###

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