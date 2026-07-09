Don Welge Memorial Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Scheduled for July 11 at 11 a.m.

SIKESTON, Mo. – The Missouri and Illinois Departments of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the Don Welge Memorial Bridge on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place on the newly constructed bridge.

The Don Welge Memorial Bridge spans the Mississippi River and connects Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois via Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150.

In March 2023, the Ames Team—comprised of Ames Construction Inc. and Parsons Transportation Group—was selected to design and build the Don Welge Memorial Bridge. The project features a three-tower, cable-stayed bridge and represents a combined investment of approximately $307.1 million by MoDOT and IDOT.

Event Schedule

A separately organized 5K run/walk will begin at 7 a.m. on the bridge. Only registered participants will be allowed on the new Don Welge Memorial Bridge prior to 9 a.m.

Following the race event, the Don Welge Memorial Bridge will be open to the public during the following times:

9 to 11 a.m. – Public bridge walk

11 a.m. to noon – Bridge opening ceremony and ribbon cutting

Noon to 1 p.m. – Public bridge walk

Parking and Shuttle Information

Public parking will be available at the Perryville Regional Airport, 1856 Highway H, Perryville, Missouri and at Cohen Complex, 3402 Bodes Lane, Chester, Illinois. Shuttle buses will transport visitors to and from the event site beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through the conclusion of the events. Individuals with mobility concerns may contact MoDOT at (573) 380-5305 for parking assistance.

The current Chester Bridge will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of events.

Visitor Information

Public access to the bridge will begin at 9 a.m.

Pets, large or hard-side coolers, alcohol or glass bottles are not permitted.

Skateboards, inline skates, skate shoes, scooters, and other recreational vehicles are prohibited.

Drones are prohibited.

For more information, contact MoDOT Communications Manager Nicole Thieret at (573) 380-5305.

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