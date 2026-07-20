Second Closure Scheduled on Missouri Route 47 near Hawk Point

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, a second short-term closure is scheduled to begin as early as Monday, July 27 on Missouri Route 47 at Hawk Point. This work will replace another crossroad culvert, located approximately 0.25 mile east of the Routes A/D intersection in Hawk Point; the culvert work is anticipated to be completed in approximately five working days and open to traffic.

During this time, motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to reach their destinations. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

This work is part of a roadway widening project that will improve safety for motorists, and the overall condition and efficiency of the MO 47 corridor, between Routes A/D in Hawk Point to just west of Routes H/J in Troy.

As the project moves forward, multiple culvert replacements are scheduled to upgrade entrances and at crossroad locations; temporary closures will be necessary at various locations to facilitate this work along the MO 47 corridor.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.