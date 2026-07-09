Michael Blake Collins, PS becomes Board President

The Mississippi Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers & Surveyors voted in a new slate of officers at it's June 3, 2026, Board meeting. Among those elected was Michael Blake Collins, as the Board President. Blake has previously served on the Board as it's Secretary / Treasurer and most recently as Board Vice President.

Blake was appointed to the Board on June 29, 2021, by Governor Tate Reeves. He has been licensed as a Professional Surveyor in the State of Mississippi since May 2004 and is a Principal Owner and the Survey Manager for the Pickering Firm, Incorporated with offices located in Flowood, Mississippi.

In 2023, Blake wrote an article for the PepTalks newsletter where he asked the question "Has technology made the surveying profession obsolete?". You can read his article in the September 2023 PepTalks newsletter found at this link.

That article has since been reprinted twice by the following:

Also elected were, Steven A. Twedt, PE, who will serve as the Board Vice President and William "Bill" Mitchell, PE, PS who will serve as Board Secretary and Treasurer.

Steven A. Twedt, PE serves as a Senior Vice President at Neel-Schafer and is the Assistant Vice President for the NCEES Southern Zone, having been elected in 2025. William "Bill" Mitchell, PE, PS is the Vice President of Engineering at Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc with offices located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Steven A. Twedt, PE, Board Vice President

William "Bill" Mitchell, PE, PS, Board Secretary / Treasurer