Dr. Dennis D. Truax, PE announces retirement from the Board

Dr. Dennis D. Truax, PE announced his retirement from the Mississippi Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers & Surveyors effective as of July 1, 2026.

Dr. Truax was licensed as a Professional Engineer in the State of Mississippi on September 22, 1980, and was first appointed to the Board on July 5, 2005 by then Governor Haley Barbour. He was reappointed by Barbour in 2010 and then again in 2013 by then Governor Phil Bryant. He has served as a member of the Board for more than 20 years.

He is a wealth of knowledge on the history of the Board, it's statute and rules and regulations. He was an integral part of our annual board review of the statute, rules and regulations and agency practices and procedures and helped tremendously with the on boarding of new staff to the agency. In house we refer to him as the Board Historian and jokingly say that whenever, someone has a question: "Let's call Dr. Truax!"

Dr. Truax has served as the past president of the American Society of Civil Engineers as well as on the following ASCE committees:

Society Award Committee

Committee on Technical Advancement

Committee on Licensure

Committee on Professional Conduct

MS Section 2024 Infrastructure Report Card Committee

He is also a member of the Mississippi Engineering Society and a Civil Engineering and Environmental Engineering Academic Program Accreditation Evaluator for ABET. In all of these roles he is a constant voice of support for the benefits of professional licensure and the importance of the commitment engineers take in ensuring the public health and welfare.

From his service at the following organizations i.e., Bagley College of Engineering, Mississippi Engineering Society, American Society of Civil Engineers, Engineers Without Borders USA and NCEES he has taught and influenced thousands. He leaves an indelible and positive mark on this Board, this state and the Engineering profession.

But he is not finished. He is moving back to his home state where he is also licensed and where he plans to continue his service to the engineering profession. He is also an Emeritus member of NCEES where he also plans to continue to serve.