Jenesis Software Updates Jenesis Comparative Raters to Reflect Liberty Mutual Brand Transition

We’ve updated J-Rate in JenesisNow and Quote Control in JenesisClassic to reflect the new branding while keeping the quoting experience familiar and efficient for our agencies.” — Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software has updated JenesisNow J-Rate and JenesisClassic Quote Control Rating, their integrated comparative rating solutions within their insurance agency management systems , to reflect Liberty Mutual’s transition from the Safeco brand in the independent agency channel.Agencies that previously quoted Safeco through the Jenesis rater will now see Liberty Mutual displayed throughout the quoting experience. The transition is designed to be seamless, with the same auto product, markets, and workflows agencies have relied on for years.J-Rate Simplifies the Quoting ProcessJ-Rate is designed to simplify the quoting process by allowing agents to compare rates from multiple carriers directly within JenesisNow. Through J-Rate, North Carolina agencies can continue to:• Quote Liberty Mutual personal auto insurance directly within JenesisNow• Compare rates and coverage options from multiple carriers in one workflow• Reduce duplicate data entry by using client information already stored in the agency management system• Streamline quoting workflows and improve efficiency• Provide clients with more competitive options and personalized coverage solutions“Many independent agents have long trusted Safeco products, and that relationship continues under the Liberty Mutual brand,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. “We’ve updated J-Rate in JenesisNow and Quote Control in JenesisClassic to reflect the new branding while keeping the quoting experience familiar and efficient for our agencies.”Helping Agencies Serve More ClientsBy keeping quoting workflows inside a single platform, agencies can spend less time switching between systems and more time serving customers.Benefits of using J-Rate inside JenesisNow include:• Faster quote turnaround times• Reduced manual entry and administrative work• Improved quoting accuracy• Enhanced customer service through quicker responses• More carrier choices for personal lines clientsJ-Rate remains a free personal auto insurance comparative rating solution for North Carolina agencies using JenesisNow, helping agents access multiple carriers from a single workflow without leaving their agency management system.Why Agencies Choose JenesisNowJenesisNow combines agency management, client communication, automation, reporting, and comparative rating into one web-based platform.Features include:• Integrated comparative rating through J-Rate• Customer relationship management tools• Email and text communication capabilities• ACORD form libraries• Automated workflows and task management• Accounting and reporting tools• Integrations with DocuSign, Zapier, and other leading solutionsTogether, JenesisNow and J-Rate help agencies simplify daily operations, improve productivity, and create better client experiences.Available Now for North Carolina AgenciesThe Liberty Mutual branding update is now available to independent North Carolina agencies using JenesisNow and J-Rate.For more information about JenesisNow, J-Rate, or Liberty Mutual quoting capabilities, visit www.jenesissoftware.com or call (828) 672-3898.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 25 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

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