Jenesis Software Founder Eddie Price Releases New Book to Help Independent Insurance Agencies Stand Out and Grow

“The Independent Insurance Agent’s Guide to Branding and Growth” offers strategies for agencies looking to build stronger brands and attract more clients.

You don’t need a marketing degree to build a strong brand. Independent agencies already have something powerful: their story, their relationships, and their values.” — Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software is proud to announce the release of a new book by its Founder and President, Eddie Price, titled The Independent Insurance Agent’s Guide to Branding and Growth. The book provides independent insurance agencies with practical, real-world strategies to build a stronger brand, connect with clients, and grow in an increasingly competitive marketplace.Today’s independent agencies face mounting pressure from large national carriers, aggressive digital competitors, and evolving customer expectations. In his new book, Price shares the branding principles and growth strategies that help independent agencies rise above the noise—not by trying to outspend competitors, but by clearly defining who they are and what makes them different.Drawing on decades of experience as both an agency owner and software entrepreneur, Price offers an approachable guide designed specifically for independent insurance professionals.A Practical Branding Guide for Independent AgentsThe Independent Insurance Agent’s Guide to Branding and Growth focuses on helping agencies clarify their message, strengthen client relationships, and create memorable experiences that inspire loyalty and referrals.Inside the book, readers will learn:• How to define and communicate their agency’s unique brand voice and message• Ways to create memorable client experiences that lead to referrals and long-term relationships• Branding strategies that work consistently across websites, social media, and in-person interactions• Real examples from independent agencies that turned brand clarity into measurable growth• A step-by-step framework to elevate an agency’s brand while maintaining its local identityDesigned to be both practical and approachable, the book breaks down branding into clear, actionable steps so agency owners and teams can immediately begin applying the strategies to their businesses.“You don’t need a marketing degree to build a strong brand,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. “Independent agencies already have something powerful: their story, their relationships, and their values. This book helps agents bring those strengths to the forefront so they can stop blending in and start building a brand that truly grows their business.”From Independent Agent to Industry InnovatorEddie Price’s journey in the insurance industry began after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1988, when he started his career as an agent with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company.In 1991, he founded Carolina Insurance, building an independent agency from the ground up. As the agency grew, Price began developing his own automation tools to simplify agency workflows. By the late 1990s, other agencies started asking about the software he created, which eventually led to the launch of Jenesis Software.Named after his daughter Jenna, Jenesis quickly grew into a trusted agency management system used by independent insurance agencies across the country. In 2018, after 27 years as an agency owner, Price sold Carolina Insurance to focus fully on growing Jenesis Software and supporting independent agencies nationwide.Through his experience acquiring, operating, and selling agencies, as well as working closely with thousands of Jenesis users, Price has gained unique insight into what helps agencies thrive.Available NowThe Independent Insurance Agent’s Guide to Branding and Growth is available now on Amazon.Independent agencies and insurance professionals can learn more or purchase the book here About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 25 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

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