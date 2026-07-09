Oswego County OFA Hosts ‘Medicare 101’ Session July 23

Medicare participants are offered a wide variety of health care options that may be confusing to navigate alone. This is especially true as the nation’s baby boomers are reaching the age of Medicare eligibility and those already on Medicare are reviewing their coverage options.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosts ‘Medicare 101’ sessions to help current and soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the basics of how health care under Medicare works.

Sessions are held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Meetings are held virtually on Zoom and in-person at the Oswego County Office for the Aging, located at 74 Bunner St., Oswego.

The next session will be on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

The program lasts about an hour. Participants attending virtually will be sent an email with the link to access the session. Those attending in-person will receive more details about which room the meeting will take place and directions on how to get there.

Registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendees. For more information or to reserve a space in a session, call Oswego County OFA at 315-349-3484.