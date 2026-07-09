Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8
State of Vermont
Department
of Public Safety
Vermont
State Police
Berlin
Barracks
Interstate 89 south, near
Exit 8 (Montpelier exit) is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash.
This isn’t expected to be a long-term event although motorists should expect
delays in the area. Details on the crash are not yet available.
Thank
you for your patience and please drive safely.
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