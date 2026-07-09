No free rides for zebra mussels

If zebra mussels were just cute little striped clams minding their own business, this article would be much shorter. Unfortunately, they’re more like the glitter of the aquatic world, tiny, clingy, and impossible to get rid of once they spread. They show up where you least expect them.

These invasive hitchhikers have been spreading through Texas waters, and our best defense is surprisingly simple: Clean, Drain, Dry. This quick routine takes just minutes but plays a major role in protecting lakes, boating equipment, and local ecosystems.

Why are zebra mussels a major concern?

Zebra mussels may be no bigger than your fingernail, but their impact is enormous. They attach to hard surfaces, including boats, docks, fishing gear, trailers and water supply intake pipes. Once introduced to a new lake or reservoir, they spread rapidly, clogging pipes, damaging equipment, and disrupting native aquatic life.

Zebra mussels are invasive and highly destructive, capable of damaging shorelines, disrupting recreational activities, harming aquatic ecosystems, damaging boats, and clogging water intake systems.

"Invasive mussels have now spread to 40 Texas lakes, with 35 fully infested, but there are far more lakes that still haven’t been invaded and are at risk,” said Brian Van Zee, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) inland fisheries regional director. “Each boater who takes the necessary actions to clean and drain their boat before leaving the lake and to allow compartments and gear to dry completely when they get home can make a big difference in protecting our Texas lakes.”

Zebra mussels are tiny, and their larvae are microscopic, making them nearly impossible to detect on gear or in standing water. Every surface involved with launching and trailering a boat is at risk for collection.

The three-step prevention routine that works

Even though zebra mussels are persistent, the solution to stopping their spread is surprisingly low-tech. TPWD explains these simple steps and provides a video showing exactly how to clean, drain, dry your vessel or watercraft.

Clean: Inspect your boat, trailer and gear and remove all plant material, mud and foreign objects.

Drain: Remove all water from the boat, including the motor, ballast tanks, bilge, livewells, and bait buckets.

Dry: Open all compartments and allow the boat and trailer to dry for at least a week or more before entering another body of water. If the boat and trailer cannot be dried for at least a week, wash them with high-pressure, hot, soapy water.

Why your actions matter

Most new zebra mussel invasions start with one thing: boats and gear moving between lakes. Each time you clean, drain, and dry, you’re reducing the risk of a new infestation and helping protect Texas waterways, wildlife, and infrastructure.

If you’ve visited an infested lake and do not thoroughly clean, drain, and dry your boat or equipment, you risk spreading these invasive mussels to other lakes.

As another incentive, it’s the law in Texas. Boaters are required to drain all water from their vessels and onboard receptacles before leaving or approaching public waters. If you’re found in possession of or transporting zebra mussels, you may face violations or fines up to $500.

Cole McNew, a Brazos River Authority project and planning analyst and avid competitive fisherman, says, “I clean, drain, and dry without fail before moving my boat from lake to lake. It’s easy to do and has a huge benefit in preventing the spread of invasives from one lake to another.”

The next time you head out on the lake, take a minute to give your boat and gear some attention. A quick rinse, a thorough drain, and a little drying time can stop zebra mussels from spreading across Texas. It’s a small habit that keeps our lakes healthy and reduces costly impacts on communities statewide.

