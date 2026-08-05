Your perfect waterfowl hunting spot could be just a drawing away



The Brazos River Authority (BRA) has announced the dates for this year's waterfowl hunting site drawings across all three reservoirs.

Each year, the BRA hosts a lottery-style drawing at each of its three water supply reservoirs (Possum Kingdom Lake, Lake Granbury and Lake Limestone), where participants can win a designated hunting spot for the waterfowl season.

The reason for the drawing process is the overwhelming number of interested hunters and the limited number of blind locations available on each reservoir.

Prior to the drawing, each location is reviewed to ensure its accessibility by water, that no new homes or structures have been built nearby, and that the location remains safe.

"When people arrive, they sign up on a numbered sign-in log. We have the corresponding numbers in a bucket. We draw a number, and the name that matches that number gets to choose their spot," said Kyle Lewis, BRA Lake Granbury's assistant reservoir and project manager.

Hunters must be present at the Lake Office during the drawing to claim their spot and one entry is allowed per person during the drawing. However, up to four hunters may be included on the waterfowl blind location permit.

"There's always more hunters than we have spots available," Lewis said. "And this style of drawing makes it fair for everyone."

Hunting on BRA reservoirs is only permitted during waterfowl season and only at designated blind locations.

You can find the dates and zones for the 2026-2027 duck hunting season on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website. According to TPWD, to hunt migratory game birds in Texas, hunters must be at least 18 years old and need the following:

Valid 2026-2027 Texas hunting license

Texas Migratory Game Bird Stamp Endorsement

Valid Federal Duck Stamp

HIP Certification

"HIP" stands for the Harvest Information Program. It is a brief survey conducted when you buy a hunting license. You will be asked whether you intend to hunt any migratory game birds during the upcoming hunting seasons and about your hunting success from last year.

2026 Drawing Dates

Lake Limestone: August 21, 2026, at the Lake Limestone office, 20226 Sterling Robertson Dam Road, Thornton. A total of 27 spots are available. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration. The first drawing will start at 8:30 a.m. Only checks or money orders are accepted at this location (neither cash nor credit/debit cards are accepted). Lake office: 903-529-2141

August 21, 2026, at the Lake Limestone office, 20226 Sterling Robertson Dam Road, Thornton. Possum Kingdom Lake: August 21, 2026, at the Possum Kingdom Lake office, 301 Observation Point Road, Graford. A total of 29 spots are available. The gate opens at 7 a.m. for registration. Registration closes and the drawing begins at 8 a.m. Only checks, money orders and credit/debit cards will be accepted (neither cash nor American Express will be accepted). Lake office: 940-779-2321

August 21, 2026, at the Possum Kingdom Lake office, 301 Observation Point Road, Graford. Lake Granbury: August 28, 2026, at the Lake Granbury office, 4552 Mambrino Highway, Granbury. A total of 15 spots are available. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration. Registration closes and the drawing begins at 8:30 a.m. Only checks, money orders and credit/debit cards will be accepted (neither cash nor American Express will be accepted). Lake office: 817-573-3212

August 28, 2026, at the Lake Granbury office, 4552 Mambrino Highway, Granbury.

Please note that dates and times differ at each reservoir location.

While the BRA supplies hunting locations, hunters must bring their own blinds. Hunting is restricted to designated spots on each reservoir, with a limit of four hunters per waterfowl hunting site at any given time. You can find a complete list of the BRA's terms and conditions here.

There is a $200 permit fee for the season, with payment required at the drawing if the hunter's name is drawn. Hunters must also present proof of a current 2026-2027 Texas hunting license at the time of the drawing.

If there are fewer entries than available sites, the remaining spots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about Texas hunting laws, including information about hunting licenses and seasons, visit the TPWD hunting regulations site.

If you'd like to learn more about waterfowl drawings at each reservoir, tune in to our podcast featuring the BRA employees who run the annual drawings. You'll learn first-hand what to expect the day of the drawings.

Still have questions or need a map of available hunting blind sites at each location? Contact the lake office for details: