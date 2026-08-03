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This is your chance to hunt waterfowl on the three BRA lakes

If you want to take your shot at securing one of the few waterfowl hunting sites at any of the three Brazos River Authority reservoirs, this is the episode for you. The annual drawings for the select locations to hunt on the lakes will be here before you know it. Tune in for everything you need to know for a chance to hunt on lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, or Limestone.

 


Unpacking the Brazos River is a podcast by the Brazos River Authority. 

 

Share your thoughts, questions, and ideas for podcast episodes you’d like to hear about at information@brazos.org.

 

Host: Charlie L. Shugart, BRA assistant public information officer.

Guests: Diane Davis, Possum Kingdom Lake reservoir programs coordinator; Sharon Davenport, Lake Limestone administrative assistant; Wayne Goldwater, Lake Limestone lake ranger sergeant/chief administrator; Dylan Mayfield, Lake Granbury reservoir manager

Intro music: Clay Sellers, BRA lab analyst. 

 

About us: 

The Brazos River Authority was created by the Texas Legislature in 1929 and was the first state agency in the United States created specifically for the purpose of developing and managing the water resources of an entire river basin. Today, the BRA's staff of 284 develop and distribute water supplies, provide water and wastewater treatment, monitor water quality, and pursue water conservation through public education programs. Although the Brazos River Authority is an agency of the State of Texas, it does not levy or collect taxes. Except for occasional governmental grants to help pay the costs of specific projects, the BRA is entirely self-supporting. The BRA maintains and operates its reservoirs and treatment systems using revenues from the customers it serves.
 
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This is your chance to hunt waterfowl on the three BRA lakes

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