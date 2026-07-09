Groundbreaking New American Express Headquarters

Governor Kathy Hochul celebrates the groundbreaking for 2 World Trade Center, which will be the final commercial office tower to be built on the World Trade Center campus and will become the new state-of-the-art global headquarters of American Express. With more than 2 million square feet of space over 55 floors, the new tower will be developed by Silverstein Properties on land owned by the Port Authority under a long-term ground lease. Foster + Partners is the design architect for the project. American Express will be the sole owner and occupant of the new building, which is expected to be completed in 2031.

“Today is a major milestone towards cementing the status of the World Trade Center campus as a premier location in our city for businesses from around the world to grow and thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “From the union labor who will build this remarkable tower, to the thousands of American Express employees who will work here for generations to come, 2 World Trade Center will be a shining symbol of the resilience, excellence and opportunity that defines Lower Manhattan.”

American Express President of Enterprise Shared Services Denise Pickett said, “For American Express, this project is far more than a new headquarters. It is a reaffirmation of our belief in this city, our commitment to our colleagues, and our enduring connection to the community we have proudly called home for nearly two centuries. Since our founding in 1850, New York has shaped who we are, and in turn, we have sought to contribute to its growth, vitality and success. Today’s groundbreaking marks the next chapter in that shared story. The new American Express Tower will reflect who we are as a company: forward-looking, customer focused and committed to creating meaningful opportunities for future generations.”

Located at 200 Greenwich Street, 2 World Trade Center’s completion will be the final milestone in the commercial buildout of the 16-acre World Trade Center campus and reinforces Lower Manhattan as a hub for commerce, tourism, transit, culture and community. The project represents a significant investment in the future of work, technology, and the ongoing economic vibrancy of Lower Manhattan.

Construction of 2 World Trade Center is expected to create over 2,000 union construction jobs and 3,200 total jobs in New York City during the duration of the project, with an estimated contribution of approximately $5.9 billion to the City’s economy and $6.3 billion to the New York State economy overall. The project will use 100 percent union labor to complete the core and shell and core interior construction work.

The new headquarters will be custom designed to foster innovation, collaboration and well-being for colleagues, while reinforcing American Express’ deep roots in New York City. At 1,226 feet in height the new tower will have capacity to host up to 10,000 colleagues across flexible and modern workspaces designed to inspire collaboration and creativity. It will feature more than an acre of outdoor space with several greenery-filled terraces and gardens and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Sustainability is integral to the project, which is designed with advanced smart-building technology and fully electric, energy-efficient systems, the project will pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

This project reinforces American Express’ longstanding commitment to Lower Manhattan, where the company had a presence since its founding in 1850. Currently headquartered at 200 Vesey Street since 1986, American Express expects to begin welcoming colleagues to the new building in 2031. The company will retain its current Vesey Street headquarters until the completion of the project.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said, “As we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11, starting construction of 2 World Trade Center is not just a significant step forward for Lower Manhattan, but it is also an inspiring demonstration of New York’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity. This investment by American Express in a new, state-of-the-art tower advances our shared goal of completing the restoration of the World Trade Center as a site that supports commerce, remembrance, culture, community, transit and tourism for all the world to see.”

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Chairman Kevin O’Toole said, “Today’s groundbreaking for the final commercial tower at the World Trade Center is an important milestone in fulfilling a promise made 25 years ago to rebuild, to restore and to remember in the aftermath of 9/11. A new 2 World Trade Center, overlooking a magnificent memorial and museum and alongside a performing arts center, will strengthen one of our nation’s most important centers for commerce, culture and remembrance.”

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Vice Chairman Jeffrey Lynford said, “Construction of 2 World Trade Center represents decades of hard work by the Port Authority and the Silverstein family. The relocation of the global headquarters of American Express will strengthen the long-term performance of the World Trade Center and will generate incremental revenue that the Port Authority can reinvest into our regional transportation network.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The decision to establish a global headquarters is a long-term investment in a company’s future, and American Express is once again reaffirming that its future is in New York. That decision reflects the unmatched advantages our state offers, from a world-class workforce and access to global markets to the dynamic business environment that continues to attract the world’s leading companies. As 2 World Trade Center rises, it will strengthen Lower Manhattan and reinforce New York’s position as a global center of commerce and innovation.”

Senator Charles E. Schumer said, “2 World Trade Center, the final piece of the post-9/11 Ground Zero rebuilding puzzle, will finally rise, with thousands of building trades workers giving it shape and thousands of American Express employees giving it life. After 9/11, too many said too soon that Downtown was finished. I was proud to deliver billions in federal dollars to help reimagine and rebuild the World Trade Center site. New York State, New York City, Larry Silverstein and the Port Authority have been steadfast partners every step of the way. I congratulate Larry Silverstein and I applaud American Express, a New York company through and through, for making 2 World Trade Center its home for decades to come.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New York State is the business capital of the world. I am thrilled that American Express is expanding its footprint in New York with a new headquarters on the World Trade Center campus in partnership with the Port Authority. This project will create thousands of good-paying union jobs, boost the New York economy, and further solidify Lower Manhattan as a global leader in commerce, innovation, and culture. I will continue to work tirelessly to make sure families, workers and businesses in New York State have what they need

Representative Dan Goldman said, “This project marks another major milestone in the completion of the World Trade Center Campus, a symbol of Lower Manhattan’s continued resilience and resurgence. These new headquarters will drive growth, create thousands of good paying union jobs and reinforce our city’s reputation as a global leader in business and innovation. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and everyone involved in this project and look forward to seeing it completed.”

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said, “As we approach the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the groundbreaking of 2 World Trade Center is a powerful reminder of our region's resilience. Thousands of New Jerseyans help power lower Manhattan every day. American Express's investment will create thousands of union construction jobs and support long-term employment, reflecting a shared commitment to keeping this region the best place in the world to live, work and do business.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said, “I am proud to welcome American Express’s new global headquarters to Lower Manhattan. This is not just a sign of confidence in the future of our city — it is an investment in thousands of good jobs, the local economy, sustainability and the final piece of the rebuilt World Trade Center. This project will continue to benefit New Yorkers for many decades to come.”

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine said, “American Express has made a strong commitment to New York City by choosing 2 World Trade Center as its global headquarters, and represents a vanguard in ushering in the next wave of economic growth here. As cities across the globe face economic headwinds, this is the kind of investment that can help put New York in a position to thrive despite them. When we come together across the public and private sectors to grow the economy and support our workforce, including our unions, we offer a welcoming invitation to people and businesses everywhere and signal a positive trajectory for New York City.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “The groundbreaking at 2 World Trade Center is a very significant milestone in the continued revitalization of this essential and iconic part of Lower Manhattan. I congratulate and thank Governor Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority, Silverstein Properties and American Express for this huge investment in Lower Manhattan and their commitment to ensuring that New York remains a powerful economic engine and a vital center of innovation, and I thank the thousands of highly skilled union workers who will make this project a reality.

Assemblymember Charles D. Fall said, “As the Assemblymember representing Lower Manhattan, I couldn’t be more proud to welcome another world-renowned company making a long-term commitment to our community. American Express’ decision to establish its global home at 2 World Trade Center is a powerful vote of confidence in Lower Manhattan and in the greatest city in the world. This project will create more than 2,000 good-paying union construction jobs, generate billions in economic activity, and bring thousands of employees who will support our small businesses, restaurants, and neighborhoods for generations to come. Decades after tragedy tested our resolve, the final commercial tower at the World Trade Center stands as proof that Lower Manhattan continues to lead, innovate, and attract the world’s biggest investments.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, “American Express’s new Global Headquarters at 2 World Trade Center is not just a construction project, it is an investment in the future of Lower Manhattan. This project will both create thousands of jobs and bring vital energy to the local economy. I am grateful to American Express for anchoring their future here in Lower Manhattan.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “I’m thrilled AmEx has re-upped its membership in the greatest business district in the world with the groundbreaking of its new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center. Manhattan means business, and this nearly two-million-square-foot tower is a tremendous vote of confidence in the future of our borough. Financed with zero public dollars, the project will complete the commercial World Trade Center campus, create more than 2,000 good-paying union construction jobs, and generate billions of dollars in economic impact. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia for their leadership, to American Express for continuing to bet big on Manhattan, and to Silverstein Properties and Foster + Partners for helping bring this historic project to life.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “Today’s groundbreaking is proof that New York City remains a top destination for businesses to call home. We are the global capital of commerce, innovation, and culture, which is why American Express is choosing to invest so heavily in Lower Manhattan and the future of our city. The thousands of union jobs and billions in economic impact that 2 World Trade Center will bring are absolutely essential to our economy, and I look forward to the project’s completion.”

New York City Council Member Christopher Marte said, “Two World Trade Center is a major step forward for Lower Manhattan and for the completion of the World Trade Center campus," said "This project will bring thousands of good union jobs, strengthen our local economy, and keep American Express rooted in the neighborhood it has called home for generations. As this work moves forward, we have to make sure that this investment benefits the people who live and work downtown, and that it reflects the importance of this site to our city.”

Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York President Gary LaBarbera said, “The groundbreaking at 2 World Trade Center represents a critical milestone for this project that not only represents a reinvestment into our city, but a commitment to creating thousands of good paying union careers for hardworking New Yorkers. This brand-new headquarters in Downtown Manhattan will not only represent a new chapter for American Express, but also for the tradesmen and tradeswomen who will now have the opportunities to pursue the middle class and support their families. Our members are eager to leverage their skills and craftsmanship to help efficiently push forward this next step in successfully rebuilding the World Trade Center campus."

Partnership for New York City President & CEO Steven Fulop said, “American Express’s decision to build its new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center is a powerful vote of confidence in New York City’s future. This is one of America’s most iconic brands choosing to deepen its roots in Lower Manhattan, not just maintain them. That says everything about the resilience of this city, and about the vision of American Express’s leadership and employees who are building here for the long term.”

Association for a Better New York Chair Steven Rubenstein said, “American Express’ decision to deepen its roots in Lower Manhattan is a powerful vote of confidence in New York City’s future and clear evidence that the world’s leading companies continue to see New York as the premier place to invest, innovate, and grow. The 2 World Trade Center project will create thousands of good-paying union jobs, strengthen our economy now and in the future, and further entrench the Financial District as one of the world’s premier business districts. ABNY congratulates all those who made today possible and we are proud to celebrate this investment in New York City's next chapter.”

Regional Plan Association President & CEO Tom Wright said,.“The groundbreaking of 2 World Trade Center is the culmination of a decades-long effort to rebuild and strengthen Lower Manhattan as one of the world's great urban centers. This project fulfills the vision laid out after 9/11 by the Civic Alliance to Rebuild Downtown New York and Listening to the City by creating a mixed-use, 24/7 community around a powerful memorial. Construction of American Express’s new headquarters will help generate thousands of union jobs, support continued economic growth and reaffirm downtown's role as a hub of commerce, transit, and investment."

NY Building Congress President & CEO Carlo A. Scissura, Esq. said, “American Express has been connected to downtown Manhattan since its founding more than 175 years ago. Now they will help complete downtown’s renewal with their global headquarters at 2 WTC. It’s a perfect pairing, and our members look forward to bringing it to life for Silverstein Properties and Amex. We can tick off big figures like nearly $6 billion in economic development, 2,000 union construction jobs and a completed tower rising 1,226 feet, but what this project means to downtown is actually immeasurable. 2WTC will stand as a monument to NYC’s comeback from its darkest day, and as we vow to never forget, we also celebrate days like today and projects such as this one that bear witness to our city’s resolve.”

Real Estate Board of NY President James Whelan said, “Today's groundbreaking marks another major milestone for Lower Manhattan and an important step toward completing the World Trade Center campus. We applaud Governor Hochul for her leadership and commend Silverstein Properties for its longstanding commitment to redeveloping this historic site. Investments like Two World Trade Center create thousands of good-paying jobs, attract leading employers and reinforce New York City's position as the nation's premier place to live, work and do business."

Manhattan Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jessica Walker said, “A tower this size doesn't just create jobs inside its walls — it powers the delis, coffee shops and corner restaurants for blocks in every direction. Ten thousand people coming to work in Lower Manhattan every day is rocket fuel for the small businesses that give this neighborhood its character. American Express is planting a flag, and an entire commercial ecosystem is going to grow up around it.”

Manhattan Community Board 1 Chair Tammy Meltzer said, “American Express has been part of Lower Manhattan’s story for more than 175 years, and there is no better sign of Downtown’s vibrant community than seeing the company build its new global headquarters here. We are thrilled to celebrate this major milestone, which will bring thousands of jobs, renewed investment, and extraordinary energy to the neighborhood and whole of Downtown. As the penultimate piece to the World Trade Center campus, this project brings us one step closer to the full realization of one of the most important redevelopment efforts in New York City’s history.”

Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin said, “Today's groundbreaking is a historic milestone for Lower Manhattan. It marks a major step in the neighborhood's remarkable evolution. As 2 World Trade Center rises, it will reinforce Lower Manhattan's position as one of the world's premier places to live, work and innovate."