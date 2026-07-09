Progress on Micron's $100B Investment in CNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the largest private-sector construction project in New York State history has rapidly accelerated into its next phase, with workers pouring the first foundations for Micron’s $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing campus in Central New York. This major milestone was achieved less than six months after breaking ground and marks a pivotal turning point from site preparation to full vertical construction. The accelerated timeline reflects seamless coordination between state agencies, Micron, contractors, local partners, and labor to maintain momentum at the site.

“Today's milestone marks another major step for Micron in Central New York, and what makes it even more remarkable is that we're here in July — months ahead of schedule — pouring the concrete foundation," Governor Hochul said. “This is the largest private investment in New York State history, and it's already delivering for New Yorkers, our state economy, and our local businesses. With up to 50,000 jobs on the horizon, we are building the future of American memory manufacturing right here in Central New York, and we are building it fast.”

Micron Chairman, President, and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, data and memory are foundational to the modern economy — and Micron is increasing our U.S. investments to more than $250 billion through 2035 to meet that moment. I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, County Executive McMahon, and our partners across government and the community for their leadership. Reaching this milestone ahead of schedule reflects the speed and determination behind this project. Micron is proud to bring the world's most advanced memory manufacturing to Central New York, strengthen the domestic semiconductor supply chain and help secure America's technology leadership for generations to come.”

When complete, Micron's Central New York campus will be the largest semiconductor manufacturing facility in the United States and will anchor a new advanced manufacturing hub across Upstate New York. The project, together with its vast supply chain, is expected to create 50,000 good-paying jobs and support tens of thousands of construction jobs while further establishing New York State as the domestic leader in America's semiconductor manufacturing resurgence.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By working in total alignment from Day One, New York State and Micron have accelerated the largest economic development project in state history. This milestone demonstrates that this partnership is producing rapid, tangible results to help realize the full economic potential of this generational opportunity. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, our efforts are literally laying the foundations upon which we will build the economic future of an entire region for generations.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Micron is a total game changer for the future of Central New York and today, under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, a strong foundation is being laid for the development of an innovation economy – one that will positively ripple across the entire Empire State. Soon, the New York State Department of Transportation will begin the environmental process for a new project near the Micron campus, one that will not only address the expected growth in northern Onondaga County, but also support and enhance the region’s vital transportation infrastructure. Combined with our I-81 Viaduct Project, what an exciting time it is in Central New York!”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Micron and its partners in state government and the labor community are making impressive progress to bring the largest private-sector construction project in New York State history to fruition. With Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to create meaningful career opportunities and address critical workforce needs, further cementing New York State's leadership in the global semiconductor manufacturing sector. The New York State Department of Labor is proud to continue our work connecting New Yorkers to the training and education needed to enter the in-demand careers Micron’s historic investment is already bringing to our state.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Today’s celebration is concrete proof, once again, of Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainable economic growth across the state while protecting critical environmental resources. DEC is proud to continue working with federal, state, and local partners to ensure this transformative project progresses while environmental impacts are minimized throughout each phase of construction.”