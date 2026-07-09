High-Wage, In-Demand Jobs

Based on Job Outlook to 2032, the Maine Department of Labor, Center for Workforce Research and Information has highlighted a number of occupations considered "in-demand" by expected employment opportunities from average annual job openings between 2024 and 2034. High Demand means the occupation is expected to have at least 20 openings per year between 2024 and 2034. High Wage indicates a median wage above the $24.73 per hour / $51,430 per year median wage of all Maine occupations in 2025. Download data set as spreadsheets (Excel)

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