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Career Exploration

The Maine Department of Labor, Center for Workforce Research and Information produces long-term employment projections by occupation at the statewide and regional areas. These projections identify growing/declining jobs based on demographic, industrial, and technological trends, and predictions. We’ve used these projections to create a discovery dashboard for students and jobseekers to explore the many career options available to them, what the future looks like for occupations in Maine, and the educational/training requirements that are often necessary to pursue a desired career path. For the best user experience, we recommend using a computer or tablet. 

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Career Exploration

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