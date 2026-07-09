18th FIS pilot receives the Distinguished Flying Cross

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – A pilot from the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron was recognized with one of the highest awards for aerial achievement during a ceremony Eielson AFB, July 1, 2026.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathanial “Icarus” Welch, 18th FIS chief of plans and programs, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor “V” device by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, 11th Air Force commander, for his incredible skill, bravery and devotion to duty during a deployment in 2025.

“Icarus, thanks for doing your job with excellence and valor in the face of danger,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force. “I know you would go back and do it again; I know all your wingmen would also have done the same. It is rare we get the opportunity to award an Airmen with the Distinguished Flying Cross with the Valor device, and you deserve it.”

Welch distinguished himself through heroic actions as an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on April 29, 2025. During a mission, Welch repeatedly flew into heavily defended airspace. Enemy forces launched three missiles at his F-16, which he successfully evaded through exceptional flying while alerting the formation of the incoming threats. Despite coming within a few hundred feet of the explosions, Welch remained on station to protect coalitionaircraftuntil they were safely clear of the threat.

Welch’s incredible flying skill and willingness to risk his life for others serves as the perfect embodiment of the dedicated warriors in the 18th FIS. The squadron maintains 24/7, year-round readiness to rapidly detect, deter and intercept foreign aircraft that enter the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Welch is just one among the ranks of some of the world’s most skilled F-16 pilots in the squadron, ready and willing to meet our global adversaries and rivals head-on to defend the national homeland.

“Capt. Welch exemplifies everything the nation asks for in a fighter pilot escorting other combatants into a heavily defended enemy position,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “He selflessly placed his aircraft between enemy missile systems and the aircraft he was protecting to ensure mission success and the survival of the force package.”

The Distinguished Flying Cross denotes acts of heroism, exceptional skill and extraordinary achievement in aviation, reflecting the critical role of air operations in military service. Welch is living proof of the warrior ethos being alive and well in U.S. Pacific Command, prepared to use his real-world experience at a moment’s notice against any group or nation defiant enough to test U.S. capabilities.

Along with the recognition that comes with receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, Welch believes his greatest takeaway from his career isn't the medal itself, but the people who stood beside him along the way.

"If I could offer any advice, it would be to truly appreciate the people you serve with and to enjoy every moment you can,” said Welch. “We spend so much of our time completely focused on the mission and preparing for the next fight, but at the end of the day, it is the men and women to your left and right who make it all worthwhile. Never take the camaraderie, or simply the opportunity to do this job, for granted."