Fort McCoy leader recognizes self-service supply center staff for supporting installation mission

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presented Fort McCoy Garrison Certificates of Appreciation to staff members of AIB Express on July 8, 2026, in recognition of their continued support of the installation and its diverse missions.

The presentation was part of Baez Ramirez’s farewell visits to organizations across Fort McCoy, providing an opportunity to personally thank employees and mission partners whose daily efforts contribute to the success of the installation and its people.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, AIB Express plays an important role in supporting Fort McCoy’s training and readiness mission by providing military units and authorized government customers with convenient access to commonly used supplies and mission-essential items.

The self-service supply center helps units quickly obtain materials needed for training, administration, and installation operations, allowing Soldiers and civilian personnel to remain focused on mission accomplishment.

Fort McCoy supports training for Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, joint-service, and interagency organizations throughout the year, making reliable installation support services critical to maintaining readiness.

Garrison officials said organizations such as AIB Express help ensure military units have timely access to the supplies they need while training at one of the Army's premier Total Force training centers.

The certificate presentation also reflected the command's commitment to recognizing the contributions of civilian employees, contractors, and mission partners whose work often takes place behind the scenes but remains essential to the installation’s success. From supporting annual training and mobilization operations to helping sustain day-to-day installation activities, AIB Express staff contribute to the efficient operation of Fort McCoy and the readiness of the forces it supports.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, Baez Ramirez’s farewell visits provided an opportunity to express appreciation to the many organizations that support Fort McCoy’s mission. Recognizing the dedication and professionalism of AIB Express employees underscored the importance of teamwork and partnership in maintaining the installation's longstanding role in preparing America's military forces for missions around the world.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”