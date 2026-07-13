Major General Thomas Friloux Presents Governor's Commendation to USS Louisiana

SILVERDALE, Wash.— Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, the 51st Adjutant General of Louisiana, presented Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) with a commendation on behalf of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landy, during a visit to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington, July 8, 2026.

“The men and women who have served aboard ships bearing the name Louisiana embody the shared values of duty, honor, resilience, and commitment that define both the United States Navy and the citizens of Louisiana,” reads the commendation which highlighted the state’s proud naval legacy and enduring bond with Louisiana Sailors.

“I, Jeff Landy, Governor of Louisiana, do hereby commend and honor USS Louisiana, past and present, and express the gratitude and pride of the people of Louisiana to the Sailors who have served, and continue to serve, aboard vessels bearing our state’s name.”

For Cmdr. Noah McBurnett, commander of Louisiana’s Blue Crew, the recognition is more than just about military service, but also the pride of a state.

“Three of our crewmembers are from Louisiana, I’ve lived in Louisiana for some time, and it’s a special thing to be able to serve aboard a ship that bears it’s great name.”

Friloux serves as the commanding general of both the Louisiana Army National Guard and the Louisiana Air National Guard. He is responsible for providing the State of Louisiana and the United States of America with a ready force of more than 11,000 service members of the Louisiana National Guard.

During his three-decade-spanning career, Friloux has mobilized in support of several large-scale operations, including Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and as the dual-status commander with U.S. Northern Command during the response to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Despite his extensive military experience, the opportunity to engage directly with the Sailors inside an Ohio-class submarine was novel and eye-opening for the career soldier.

“I always, in theory, understood the complexity and the hardships that the crew has to endure, but seeing the teamwork and the professionalism of the crew – it was mind boggling.”

Following the commendation presentation, Friloux met with Louisiana’s commanding officer, executive officer, and chief of the boat, and found the thread linking his state and their ship intact and perpetual.

“Louisianans love to have a good time, but we’re very focused on our jobs, we’re very resilient, and we want to get things right,” said Friloux. “I could see from talking with the ship’s crew that they were mission-focused, had a good sense of humor, and wanted to improve the team. It’s a lot of the same traits I see in my Soldiers and Airmen.”

“We often say it’s a small Army, it’s a small Navy, it’s a small Air Force. Well, it’s a small total force. Even though we have different jobs and different specialties, in many ways we’re very much the same.”

Commissioned in 1997, USS Louisiana is the fourth U.S. ship to bear the state's name. Louisiana's crest emphasizes the bond between the Sailors who have served aboard, past and present, and its namesake state. The 18 stars surrounding the crest identify Louisiana as the 18th state of the union and USS Louisiana as the 18th Ohio-class submarine. The pelican is shown protecting her young with outstretched wings; the pelican signifying the mission of Louisiana and its two crews to defend the freedoms and values that America represents.

USS Louisiana is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 9, which exercises tactical and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of SSGNs and their crews. COMSUBGRU 9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.