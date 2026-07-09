Garrett 250 Special Event Traffic Reminder

Garrett County Department of Public Works– Roads Division reminds the public that Garrett County’s - America’s 250th special event will be held the weekend of Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The public is advised to expect and prepare for traffic congestion, varied traffic patterns and delays throughout the weekend with special consideration leading up to 9:30pm drone show on Saturday. Citizens are reminded to exercise caution in and around the event area, obey all posted traffic safety signals and signage, and be especially mindful of pedestrians.

Limited shuttle service for this event will be provided between Garrett College and the McHenry Business Park.