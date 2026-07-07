Connor Norman Graduates from Appalachian Leadership Institute

Garrett County Business Development Specialist Connor Norman is among 40 leaders from across Appalachia to graduate from the Appalachian Regional Commission's (ARC) Appalachian Leadership Institute (ALI) Class of 2026. ALI is an intensive leadership development program focused on strengthening economic opportunity throughout the entire Appalachian region.

Over the course of eight months, fellows from Appalachia's 13 states participated in a series of immersive seminars hosted in communities across the region. The curriculum combined leadership development, economic development strategy, case study analysis, peer-to-peer learning, and site visits to successful ARC-funded projects. Participants explored topics such as community and workforce development, entrepreneurship, regional collaboration, strategic partnerships, and innovative approaches to addressing economic challenges unique to Appalachia.

As Garrett County's Business Development Specialist, Norman works closely with small businesses, regional partners, and community organizations to encourage business growth, attract investment, and strengthen Garrett County's economy. The knowledge and regional perspective gained through the Appalachian Leadership Institute will further support these efforts by providing new strategies, expanded professional networks, and opportunities for collaboration with leaders across Appalachia.

"Connor's participation in the Appalachian Leadership Institute demonstrates his commitment to continuous learning and to advancing economic development in Garrett County," said Garrett County Business Manager Kim Durst. "The relationships and insights he has gained through this program will help strengthen our work to support local businesses and create new opportunities for our community."

Upon graduation, Norman joins the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a growing community of more than 250 public, private, and nonprofit leaders committed to sharing ideas and best practices that strengthen communities across Appalachia.

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is an initiative of the Appalachian Regional Commission designed to equip current and emerging leaders with the skills, knowledge, and connections needed to drive long-term economic growth and improve quality of life throughout the Appalachian region.

The Board of Garrett County Commissioners congratulates Norman on this achievement and looks forward to the continued contributions he will make in service to Garrett County.