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Operation School Supplies

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting our annual “OPERATION SCHOOL SUPPLIES” from July 27 - August 15, 2026, accepting school supplies of all types.   You may drop off supplies at the front desk of any of our Sheriff’s Office locations from 8:00 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday: 727 McDowell Rd., Asheboro; 6701 NC Hwy 62, Trinity; or 1507 Main St., Ramseur.  

We will be set up in front of the Randleman Wal-Mart on August 6th and the Asheboro Walmart on August 10th for collection to “Stuff the Bus.”  Come on out and see us! 

If you have any questions, please call Sgt. Tysinger via phone or email rcsocommunityoutreach@randolphcountync.gov.

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Operation School Supplies

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