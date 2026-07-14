TELCLOUD Launches Next-Generation PRI Solution, Letting Enterprises Retire Copper Without Replacing Their PBX

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TELCLOUD, a leader in white-label POTS line replacement and critical communications modernization, today launched its Next-Generation PRI solution, which replaces legacy T1 and Primary Rate Interface (PRI) circuits without requiring customers to replace their existing PBX systems.

As carriers retire copper infrastructure nationwide, the businesses most exposed are not small offices with a handful of analog lines. They are the hotels, central monitoring stations, call centers, and large multi-site organizations running mission-critical voice over T1-based PRI circuits. Millions of these circuits remain in service, and the copper underneath them is going away.

TELCLOUD's Next-Generation PRI solution preserves the existing PBX while replacing the underlying carrier connection with a standalone gateway that delivers standard PRI over a cloud-based architecture. Each PRI interface supports 23 concurrent voice channels and includes built-in 5G fixed wireless failover for added resilience. From the customer's side, the phone system does not change. The copper does.

“Most people think copper retirement is about a few analog lines in a back closet,” said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD. “The bigger exposure is the enterprise running its entire operation on a PRI circuit the carrier is about to sunset. Hotels, call centers, and monitoring stations need to modernize, but they are not going to rip out a PBX that still works to do it. We give them a way to keep what works and walk away from the copper underneath it.”

Beyond eliminating dependence on copper and carrier-specific infrastructure, the platform gives customers direct control over number routing and call management through TELCLOUD's portal. Organizations can relocate equipment, update routing, and maintain service continuity with far greater operational flexibility.

The solution is already deployed in demanding production environments, including central monitoring operations that run high daily call volumes and require rapid routing changes and uninterrupted service.

“We have already cut over central monitoring operations that cannot tolerate a dropped call, with no interruption to service,” said Jonathon Alarcon, Senior Director of Technology at TELCLOUD. “The gateway delivers standard PRI straight to the existing PBX, so nothing about the customer's phone system changes. We are applying the same architecture that made our POTS line replacement platform reliable to a higher-capacity interface that is still everywhere in the enterprise.”

The Next-Generation PRI solution is available as a standalone service and does not require customers to adopt TELCLOUD's broader POTS line replacement offering. Organizations can modernize PRI infrastructure independently while preserving their existing operational investments.

The launch also expands the opportunity for TELCLOUD's channel partners and white-label customers, who can now address a broader range of customer requirements using the same platform, portal, and support model.



About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD is a white-label provider of POTS line replacement and critical communications modernization, helping carriers, channel partners, and enterprises move off retiring copper infrastructure without disrupting the systems that depend on it. Through a single cloud-based platform and partner portal, TELCLOUD delivers managed connectivity, device monitoring, and full support for analog lines and high-capacity PRI interfaces. Learn more at telcloud.com.

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