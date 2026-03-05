TELCLOUD Appoints Jennifer Skinner as Executive Vice President of Global Carrier Sales

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TELCLOUD today announced the appointment of Jennifer Skinner as Executive Vice President of Global Carrier Sales, a strategic leadership role focused on accelerating carrier partnerships and scaling global POTS replacement initiatives.

Skinner joins TELCLOUD with nearly three decades of experience in carrier sales and wireless connectivity, most recently serving at Verizon Business as Managing Partner of the Wireless Connectivity Partner Program, leading nationwide 4G and 5G resale strategies that helped partners bundle connectivity into compliant, channel-ready solutions.Throughout her career, she has worked at the intersection of connectivity, compliance, and channel enablement, helping carriers and partners bring scalable solutions to market.

At TELCLOUD, Skinner will lead global carrier sales strategy and strengthen relationships across the carrier ecosystem to support the company’s continued growth. Her appointment reinforces TELCLOUD’s commitment to building resilient, carrier-grade infrastructure behind its POTS replacement solutions.

“Carrier relationships are foundational to what we do,” said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD. “As POTS replacement accelerates globally, our partners need connectivity that is reliable, scalable, and built for life-safety applications. Jennifer understands both the technical and commercial realities of carrier environments. Her leadership will help us deepen those relationships and move faster in markets around the world.”

Skinner’s experience includes launching and scaling fixed wireless and 4G and 5G resale programs, working closely with channel partners to simplify complex deployments and meet evolving compliance requirements. Her work has focused on helping partners solve real operational challenges, from legacy copper replacement to modern wireless enablement.

“There is a clear and urgent global opportunity around POTS replacement,” said Jennifer Skinner, EVP of Global Carrier Sales at TELCLOUD. “Carriers and partners are looking for solutions that simplify deployment, meet code requirements, and scale efficiently. TELCLOUD is uniquely positioned to bring those pieces together. I’m excited to help expand our carrier partnerships and support the ecosystem as this market continues to evolve.”

As demand for compliant, wireless-first POTS replacement solutions increases, TELCLOUD continues to invest in executive leadership that strengthens its carrier alliances and supports its mission to modernize legacy infrastructure at scale.



