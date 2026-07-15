Guavy 3.0 Expands Global Market Sentiment Intelligence Beyond Crypto to Commodities and Forex

Guavy 3.0 market sentiment intelligence expands from crypto to commodities and forex. Guavy's proprietary gSWARM and gPRISM technologies produce 1000s of sentiment-scored articles daily, accessible as data through a REST API or via MCP server.

Guavy, the AI-native market sentiment intelligence platform, today launched Guavy 3.0, expanding its sentiment engine from crypto into commodities and forex.

We proved with crypto: you can measure what the world feels before markets react. That edge was never crypto-only. Now the same engine reads commodities and forex too. Equities are next.” — Donna Tilden, CEO & Founder

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guavy, the AI-native market sentiment intelligence platform, today launched Guavy 3.0, expanding its sentiment engine from crypto into commodities and forex. The same engine that has scored crypto market sentiment since the company's public launch now analyzes two additional asset classes, available immediately through a REST API and native MCP. Guavy also confirmed that equities will join the platform in Q4 2026.The expansion marks Guavy's continued journey from a crypto sentiment tool to a multi-market sentiment intelligence layer. Crypto was the proving ground. The category is global market sentiment intelligence, built on a single premise: sentiment moves first, and price is always the last to know.Guavy sentiment scoring can be used in trading strategies to help manage risk.Unlike social-listening tools, Guavy derives its signals from a broad range of news and market-narrative analysis rather than social-media chatter, scoring market sentiment across six dimensions: Sentiment, Clout, Speculation, FUD and FOMO, Confidence, and Tone. The Guavy Wire produces a scored article per insight, publishing over 5,000 scored articles per day. The approach is what allows the engine to move cleanly into commodities and forex, asset classes where structured social sentiment data is almost non-existent.“Models are becoming a commodity. The data is the moat,” said Donna Tilden, CEO of Guavy. “We proved with crypto that you can quantify what the world feels before the market reacts. That truth was never specific to one asset class. With our new expansion, the same engine now reads commodities and forex, and the teams and agents trading those markets get the same edge our crypto users have had all along.”The expansion runs on infrastructure that is already live. gSWARM, Guavy's distributed compute network of signed, attested nodes, has operated in production on crypto and now crawls the new markets across live servers that can read news, blogs, institutional white papers, videos, podcasts, PDFs, pictures etc., harvesting raw sentiment data. The gPRISM NLP writes articles and scores sentiment dimensions, delivering via a REST API and MCP server for commodities and forex at full parity with crypto, ready for immediate integration on day one. Guavy’s gSWARM can produce 100,000s of sentiment-scored articles monthly.“We are announcing two systems that are already running and in market,” said Nolan Fitzgerald, CTO at Guavy. “gSWARM and gPRISM mean a new market is not a months-long rebuild. It is the same engine, the same speed, pointed at a new asset class.”That speed and cost are central to Guavy's position. The platform scores an article over 90% faster than comparable technologies; roughly $0.002, compared with industry costs that can reach $0.25 with standard LLMs. This also allows it to return aggregated results in 2 seconds, compared with legacy terminals and LLMs, which can take 30 seconds or more per asset. The result is sentiment intelligence priced and delivered for the way modern traders, quants, developers, and AI agents actually build, and with the speed they need.AvailabilityCommodities and forex are available today alongside crypto. Guavy is sold per market, with subscriptions starting at $49 per month, and a free-forever sandbox tier lets any quant, trader or developer begin scoring immediately through the REST API or native MCP. Equities will follow in Q4 2026. Users are encouraged to get their free Sandbox API key at www.guavy.com /auth/signupDisclaimerGuavy is a data and market intelligence provider, not an investment advisor. The information, signals, and market analysis provided by the Guavy API and related services are for informational purposes only and are not intended as financial advice, investment recommendations, or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. Trading in volatile markets, including cryptocurrency, carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Guavy makes no guarantee of trading profits or financial returns.About GuavyGuavy is an AI-native market sentiment intelligence platform based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Its engine reads news and market narrative to quantify what markets feel before price reacts, delivering structured sentiment signals through a REST API and native MCP for traders, quants, developers, and AI agents. With 50M+ token requests since Guavy sentiment launched in 2025, Guavy is market intelligence for the agentic era. Live across crypto, commodities, and forex, with equities arriving in Q4 2026. What the world feels, before the markets react. Learn more at www.guavy.com

ANNOUNCING: Guavy 3.0 Market Sentiment Intelligence expands beyond Crypto to Commodities and Forex.

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