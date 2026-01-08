Guavy Launches AI-Native API: Real-Time Crypto Market Intelligence for Trading Apps, Funds, and Autonomous Agents

Guavy is AI-Powered Crypto Market Sentiment & Signals The Guavy platform delivers real-time sentiment analysis, trend signals, and curated news across 350+ digital assets through a simple REST API designed specifically for the AI era. Guavy has a Developer-First Design – Clean REST API with comprehensive documentation, allowing integration in minutes rather than weeks.

Developer-first cryptocurrency data platform delivers institutional-grade sentiment, signals, and curated news with native support for agentic AI workflows

The next generation of crypto trading infrastructure isn't just faster data—it's smarter data.” — Donna Tilden, CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guavy ( www.guavy.com ) today announced the public launch of its AI-native API platform ( https://data.guavy.com ), providing developers, quantitative teams, funds, and AI agents with real-time cryptocurrency market intelligence. The platform delivers real-time sentiment analysis, trend signals, and curated news across 350+ digital assets through a simple REST API designed specifically for the AI era.As cryptocurrency markets grow increasingly complex and AI-driven trading systems become mainstream, Guavy positions itself as the missing data layer between raw market data and intelligent decision-making. The platform combines traditional technical analysis with advanced AI models to deliver actionable insights that power trading bots, mobile applications, institutional strategies, and autonomous AI agents."The next generation of crypto trading infrastructure isn't just faster data—it's smarter data," said Donna Tilden, CEO of Guavy. "We built Guavy's API to be AI-native from the ground up. Whether you're building a trading bot, running a quant fund, or deploying autonomous AI agents, you need structured intelligence, not just raw feeds. That's what we deliver."Built for AI Agents: Native MCP and LLM SupportGuavy's API is built for agentic AI with native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and LLMs.txt standards. This allows developers to seamlessly integrate real-time sentiment, news, and trading signals directly into AI agent workflows and large language model applications without complex middleware or custom parsing logic.The platform processes thousands of data sources daily—news articles, social media, blog posts, and expert opinions—using advanced AI models to score sentiment, identify narrative shifts, and detect emerging trends before they impact prices. This intelligence is delivered through clean, structured endpoints that can be consumed by both human traders and autonomous systems.Key Features for Developers and InstitutionsThe Guavy API provides core data streams designed for systematic trading and AI-driven applications:• Sentiment Analysis – Real-time AI sentiment scores and market mood indicators that quantify crowd psychology and emotional shifts across individual coins and the broader market.• Curated News – Live content streams enhanced with AI-generated briefs, summaries, relevancy scores, sentiment indicators, and source credibility ratings, eliminating noise and surfacing what matters.• Trend Signals – Systematic bullish, neutral, and bearish indicators that combine traditional technical analysis with AI-detected pattern recognition and momentum shifts.• AI-Native Integration – Built-in support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) and LLMs.txt enables direct integration with AI agents, allowing autonomous systems to query market conditions, sentiment shifts, and trading signals in real time.• Comprehensive Coverage – Real-time data across 350+ cryptocurrencies with up to 5 years of historical data for backtesting and model training.• Developer-First Design – Clean REST API with comprehensive documentation, allowing integration in minutes rather than weeks.From Prototypes to ProductionGuavy offers flexible pricing designed to support developers at every stage:• Sandbox Plan (Free) – Bitcoin-only access with 1 year of historical data and 5,000 API requests per month, ideal for prototyping and testing strategies.• Quant Plan ($39/month annually) – Full access to 350+ coins, 3 years of historical data, and 100,000 monthly requests for personal trading and bot development.• Commercial Plan ($399/month annually) – Licensed for commercial applications, funds, and AI agents, with custom request limits, webhooks, and dedicated support.Enterprise customers can access custom integrations, private AI models, bespoke on-chain analysis, and tailored data pipelines.Built for the Institutional StandardBehind Guavy's API is the same sentiment and signal engine that powers the company's consumer iOS app, which currently holds a 5.0 rating on the Apple App Store. The platform is designed to deliver the off-chain alpha that institutional traders seek—information-driven performance advantages that exist independent of simple market exposure."Quant teams and AI developers need data they can trust at scale," added Tilden. "We're not just aggregating news or scraping social sentiment. We're building structured intelligence with the same rigor institutions demand, and we're packaging it for the AI-native workflows that define modern trading infrastructure."AvailabilityThe Guavy API is available now at https://data.guavy.com . Developers can sign up for free Sandbox access immediately, with an API Key. Full API documentation, integration guides, and MCP specifications are available at https://data.guavy.com/doc/getting-started About GuavyGuavy is an AI-powered digital asset market intelligence company that delivers real-time sentiment analytics, trend signals, and actionable trading insights to both retail and institutional users. The company operates two primary products: a mobile app (iOS, with Android launching in 2026) designed for retail traders seeking simple, interpretable market intelligence; and an institutional-grade API that provides real-time sentiment, narrative indicators, and trading signals for developers, quant teams, exchanges, and fintech partners. Built on a high-throughput ingestion engine and refined signal models, the platform processes tens of thousands of digital assets at a fraction of the cost of traditional quant infrastructure. Founded in 2015 to provide real-time financial data and analysis to support better financial decisions, Guavy's proprietary AI technology positions the company as a next-generation data platform for the cryptocurrency market.For more information, visit www.guavy.com Access the Guavy API at: https://data.guavy.com Download the Guavy mobile app: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/guavy/id6748315733 Disclaimer: Guavy is a data and market intelligence provider, not an investment advisor. The information, signals, and market analysis provided by the Guavy mobile application, API, and related services are for informational purposes only and are not intended as financial advice, investment recommendations, or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. Cryptocurrency trading is highly volatile, carries significant risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Guavy makes no guarantee of trading profits or financial returns.

