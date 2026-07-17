Amazon Best-Selling Science Fiction Author Eric Valdespino Launches Reader Ambassador Program

From time to time, I’ll select Ambassadors at random to receive signed books, baseball caps, bookmarks, and other exclusive gifts. No purchase is necessary, and selection is not based on whether you leave a review. Discover the novels of Eric Valdespino. Join a community of readers who enjoy stories that challenge the imagination and stay with you long after the final page. The Eric Valdespino Ambassador Program is also introducing an exclusive collector's coffee mug featuring a friendly visitor from the fictional planet Zylox Prime. The whimsical design greets readers with the message: "Greetings, Earthling!

Following the success of Raising Edwin, Eric Valdespino invites readers to join a growing community around thoughtful storytelling and meaningful conversation.

Writing has never been simply about publishing books, It's about creating stories that spark curiosity. The Ambassador Program is a way for readers to become part of that journey.” — Eric Valdespino

LAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Eric Valdespino has announced the launch of the Eric Valdespino Ambassador Program , a new online community created for readers who enjoy imaginative fiction, compelling characters, and stories that continue long after the final page.The launch follows the success of Valdespino's science fiction novel Raising Edwin, which achieved notable recognition on Amazon's Kindle Best Seller lists, reaching:#4 Best Seller in Space Exploration Science Fiction#7 Best Seller in Exploration Science Fiction#19 Best Seller in Dystopian Science FictionThese rankings established Raising Edwin as one of the most recognized independently published science fiction novels in its categories and introduced thousands of readers to Eric Valdespino's unique storytelling style.Today, Valdespino has expanded his collection to include science fiction, speculative fiction, mystery, suspense, and thought-provoking novels that explore consciousness, humanity, and the unknown."Writing has never been simply about publishing books," said Valdespino. "It's about creating stories that spark curiosity and conversations that continue after the last page is turned. The Ambassador Program is a way for readers to become part of that journey."Unlike traditional mailing lists, the Eric Valdespino Ambassador Program is designed as a community for readers who enjoy discussing books, exchanging ideas, and participating in the creative process. Members may receive:Advance Reader Copies of upcoming novelsComplimentary booksExclusive author updatesInvitations to special discussions and eventsOpportunities to provide honest reader feedbackExclusive merchandise and special promotionsThere is also a place where he sells merchandise on this site Participation is free, and there is no obligation to participate in every opportunity.Visitors to EricValdespino.com can also explore a curated collection of the author's featured novels, including:The Star ChildMarium's Ivory BoxThe ListenersHunt for the Bad GuysReaders interested in becoming part of the growing Ambassador community are invited to visit:The Eric Valdespino Ambassador ProgramFor additional information about Eric Valdespino and his books, visit:EricValdespino.comAbout Eric ValdespinoEric Valdespino is the pen name of author Richard Eaton, an independent novelist whose works span science fiction, speculative fiction, mystery, and suspense. His novels explore extraordinary ideas through memorable characters and thought-provoking storytelling. His growing collection of books continues to attract readers who enjoy fiction that challenges the imagination and invites discussion.

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