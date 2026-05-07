Marium’s Ivory Box: A Powerful New Novel of Pain, Redemption, and the Cost of Miracles

At 82 years old, Marium Stone lives alone in New York, defined by lifelong pain, until she encounters a mysterious ivory box—and a miracle that comes at a cost.

If you had the power to eliminate pain, who would you choose to save, and whom would you sacrifice?

Marium’s Ivory Box is a compelling exploration of suffering, morality, and the delicate boundary between healing and harm.” — Eric Valdespino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new suspenseful work of speculative fiction, Marium’s Ivory Box by Eric Valdespino, draws readers into a chilling and profound human story in which healing comes at an unthinkable cost.At eighty-two, Marium Stone has spent a lifetime enduring chronic pain—physical, emotional, and deeply rooted in a past no doctor could explain. Hardened by decades of suffering, she lives alone in New York City, disconnected from the world around her. But everything changes the night a small ivory box—purchased three years earlier at a yard sale—opens on its own.What comes next feels like a miracle.Her pain starts to diminish. Her body becomes younger. It seems as if time is reversing.But the miracle comes with rules. When Marium invites her sister to see the transformation, the box responds with terrifying accuracy. Instead of healing, it erases. What starts as hope quickly turns into something far more disturbing, showing that the box doesn't just cure pain… it transfers it.And those whose suffering exceeds an unknown limit are taken somewhere else entirely. As Marium tries to understand the power she has awakened, the box starts acting on its own, protecting her, guiding her, and ultimately pushing her into a role she never asked for: a gatekeeper.Desperate to gain control, Marium secretly partners with a New York clinic disguised as Deep Therapeutic Pain Assistance. Patients come looking for relief. Some leave healed. Others disappear without a trace. As the clinic’s success attracts more attention, Detective Nic Rolman starts investigating a rising number of disappearances—haunted by an encounter he cannot explain and a truth he is not ready to face.Marium’s Ivory Box is a compelling exploration of suffering, morality, and the delicate boundary between healing and harm. With psychological depth and a steadily increasing sense of unease, the novel poses a profound question: If you had the power to eliminate pain, who would you choose to save, and whom would you sacrifice? You can read the synopsis. To purchase the book, visit Amazon KDP Book Details:Marium’s Ivory BoxBy Eric ValdespinoPublication Date: May 1st, 2026Original Trade: Paperback | eBookPrice: $15.95 | Pages: 305About the Author:Eric Valdespino is an author of cinematic, emotionally driven fiction that blends action, depth, and atmosphere. His writing draws readers into immersive worlds where tension feels real, characters are layered, and every moment carries weight.Approaching storytelling as an artist, Valdespino crafts each scene with precision—balancing intensity with insight and action with meaning. His work explores the resilience of the human spirit, the mysteries of consciousness, and the space where reality meets the unknown.Spanning high-stakes military thrillers to speculative science fiction, his stories are grounded in a central idea: even in the darkest moments, something human endures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.