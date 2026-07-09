Jović Visits Romania

During his official visit to Romania, the State Secretary at the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović visited the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Bucharest, where he met with Ognjan Krstić, President of the Union of Serbs in Romania and a member of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies.

The meeting focused on the position of the Serbian community in Romania, as well as on opportunities for further strengthening ties with the homeland and continuing the support that the Republic of Serbia provides to its compatriots abroad.

Krstić briefed the State Secretary on the activities conducted by the Union of Serbs in Romania to preserve and promote the national identity of Serbs in Romania, as well as on projects aimed at fostering the Serbian language, culture, and traditions.

The State Secretary emphasized that the Republic of Serbia would continue to provide dedicated support to the Serbian community in Romania, underscoring the importance of preserving national identity and further strengthening ties with the homeland.

During his visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Bucharest, the State Secretary also toured the Embassy's premises and met with its staff to discuss the diplomatic and consular mission's ongoing activities, as well as opportunities for further improving its work.