Đurić in Washington for Ministerial Conference on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić began his visit to Washington by attending the Ministerial Conference on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"A historic summit on political violence and terrorism is being held in Washington today, and Serbia is among the participating countries. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has just concluded his address, followed by a series of speeches by officials from President Trump's administration. Serbia is proud to participate in this summit because, when it comes to combating political violence, we have an important contribution to make. First and foremost, Serbia strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attacks against President Trump and the assassination attempts that took place last year. We also strongly condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk, whose memory has been honored in our country through murals, artwork, and public expressions of support for the values and work he represented," Đurić said.

The Serbian Foreign Minister noted that the conference also provided an opportunity to draw attention to violence directed against Serbs.

"Here we have spoken, and will continue to speak, about the political violence directed against Serbs in the region simply because they are Serbs, because they are Christians, and about attacks against their schools, churches, and institutions. This violence is neither incidental nor isolated—it is politically motivated, highly systematic, and methodical. This conference provides an appropriate forum to address such violence, as well as to strengthen cooperation aimed at preventing it," Đurić emphasized.

Đurić also announced that discussions in Washington would address political violence that took place in Serbia last year, while stressing that political opponents should be spoken of with respect.

"The activities of extremist organizations such as Antifa and the 'Bloody Hands' movement—organizations that attack the National Assembly of Serbia, public institutions, and courts, and that incite violence and disorder in the streets—constitute political violence which, according to the assessments and legal qualifications of judicial authorities, at times crosses the threshold into terrorism. The purpose of today's conference is to establish international dialogue and cooperation in addressing these challenges, ensuring that the organizers and financiers of such political violence are not only identified but also held accountable through appropriate sanctions. Serbia is among the European countries participating in this conference, and we have an important contribution to make on this issue," Foreign Minister Marko Đurić said.