Đurić Confers with Philippine Ambassador

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, Maria Elena Palo Algabre, who is accredited to the Republic of Serbia on a non-resident basis from Hungary. The two officials discussed advancing bilateral relations and strengthening Serbia's cooperation with the Southeast Asian region.

Noting that relations between Serbia and the Philippines are characterized by friendship, mutual appreciation, and respect, Đurić emphasized the shared interest in intensifying political dialogue and deepening cooperation in numerous areas of mutual interest.

He particularly underscored the importance of enhancing economic cooperation and increasing bilateral trade, highlighting the significant potential for collaboration in the fields of modern technologies and innovation.

Speaking about Serbia's cooperation with Southeast Asia, the Minister reiterated that Serbia remains firmly committed to developing relations with the countries of the region, while fully respecting the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also congratulated the Philippines on its successful ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

Đurić stressed that Serbia's commitment to strengthening ties with the region is founded on the principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and shared prosperity, expressing confidence that there is ample scope for further enhancing cooperation both with the Philippines and with the other ASEAN member states.

During the meeting, the Minister also expressed his expectation that the Philippines would confirm its participation in Specialized Expo 2027 Belgrade, assessing that the event would provide an outstanding opportunity for the country to showcase its rich cultural heritage, sporting achievements, and development potential at one of the world's most significant international exhibitions.