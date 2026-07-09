Published on: July 9, 2026

Barnstable County encourages residents and visitors to take simple steps now to prepare for hurricane season.

Although Cape Cod is no stranger to severe weather, the best time to prepare is before a storm is in the forecast.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and while Cape Cod communities have weathered many storms together, a little preparation now can make a big difference later.

When storms threaten, neighbors check on neighbors, emergency responders work around the clock, and communities come together to help one another. This hurricane season, let’s make it even easier—on ourselves and on those who respond when they’re needed most.

Preparing doesn’t have to be difficult. Four simple steps can help you and your family stay safe:

Make a Plan

Talk with your family about where you’ll go, how you’ll communicate if you’re separated, and how you’ll care for children, older adults, pets, or anyone with special needs.

Build an Emergency Kit

Gather enough supplies to last several days, including water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, chargers, important documents, and pet supplies.

Know Your Evacuation Zone

If you live, work, or vacation in a coastal or low-lying area, familiarize yourself with your evacuation zone before severe weather threatens.

Stay Informed

During severe weather, follow Barnstable County, your local town’s official communication channels, and trusted media sources for timely, accurate information and emergency updates.

The Barnstable County Emergency Management Department offers preparedness guides, checklists, emergency planning information, and other resources to help residents and visitors prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies.

Visit www.capecod.gov/prepare to learn more and access preparedness resources.

It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week. Cape Cod, let’s be ready.