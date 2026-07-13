Heat Advisory Issued for Southern New England; Cape Cod Residents Urged to Take Heat Precautions

Published on: July 13, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of southern New England from 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, through 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Cape Cod and the Islands are not included in the current Heat Advisory. However, the National Weather Service forecasts moderate to major heat risk across Cape Cod on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hot temperatures and high humidity increasing the potential for heat-related illness. Residents are encouraged to take precautions during the hottest parts of the day.

Heat-related illness can affect anyone but poses the greatest risk to older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning. Taking simple precautions—such as staying hydrated, seeking air-conditioned spaces, limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon, and checking on vulnerable family members and neighbors—can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Residents are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Check on older adults, neighbors, and others who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.

To help residents stay safe during the anticipated hot weather, the Bourne Police Department will open a cooling center:

Bourne Police Department

Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

At this time, the Bourne Police Department is the only Cape Cod community to announce the opening of a cooling center. Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue coordinating with local emergency management directors and will share additional cooling center information if other municipalities open facilities.

Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed.