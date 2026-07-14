Fasoo AI Helps Financial Institutions Combat Screen-Based Data Exposure

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo AI, a leader in AI-ready data management and data-centric security, helps banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions protect sensitive information from screen-based exposure with its comprehensive screen security solution.

“Financial institutions have invested significantly in protecting data at rest and in transit, yet the screen remains an unmanaged attack surface,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “We built a powerful yet surprisingly simple solution to defenseless screens. It’s all about protecting sensitive and customer information at its most vulnerable point: when it’s being displayed on a user’s screen.”

As financial institutions embrace AI, digital banking, and increasingly distributed work environments, sensitive customer information is being viewed across more users, devices, and applications than ever before. While traditional security solutions protect data at rest and in transit, they often provide limited control once information appears on screen, leaving organizations exposed to screenshots, screen recordings, smartphone photography, and other forms of visual data disclosure.

Fasoo Smart Screen (FSS) extends data-centric security to this critical stage of data usage. The solution dynamically applies visible and invisible watermarks containing user identities, timestamps, IP addresses, and other contextual information to discourage unauthorized sharing and support forensic investigations. Organizations can block screen capture attempts and screen recording tools based on users, applications, URLs, or security policies, while maintaining detailed audit logs of screen capture attempts.

FSS is designed to fit seamlessly into financial institutions’ existing infrastructures. It supports endpoints, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and remote work environments, enabling organizations to apply consistent screen security across banking systems, customer service platforms, and third-party operations.

By reducing the risk of screen-based exposure and providing comprehensive audit controls, FSS also supports broad compliance initiatives. Its capabilities help organizations strengthen controls aligned with regulations and standards such as GDPR, GLBA, PCI DSS, CCPA, and other financial privacy requirements.

As organizations continue accelerating AI adoption and digital transformation, protecting sensitive information on screens has become a business imperative.

Fasoo AI continues to expand its AI-ready, data-centric security portfolio, helping organizations worldwide strengthen data governance, reduce insider risks, and securely enable digital transformation across increasingly complex enterprise environments.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/insight/screen-security-for-bfsi/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.

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