ArchLynk Launches Data & AI Practice to Advance AI-Driven Supply Chains & Global Trade

ArchLynk

Focused on AI advisory, assessments, and purpose-built AI agents for SAP-powered supply chain operations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk , a global leader in SAP supply chain and global trade solutions, today announced the launch of its new Data & AI Practice, designed to help organizations embed and orchestrate artificial intelligence across their supply chain processes. The new practice combines Data and AI advisory, assessment, implementation, and maintenance support services that span the full journey from adoption to ROI realization.ArchLynk also announced the launch of its SAP Supply Chain Model Context Protocol (MCP). These MCPs are purpose-built for SAP supply chain and global trade solutions, including S/4HANA TM, S/4HANA EWM, SAP GTS 11 / E4H, SAP IBP, BN4L, and SAP YL. Built on ArchLynk's decades of domain expertise, the MCP helps organizations jump-start AI adoption faster.ArchLynk also unveiled the ArchLynk Global Trade and Compliance Assistant+, which combines multiple agents across the global trade space to cover end-to-end global trade processes. Additional purpose-built AI Assistants will follow soon, tailored for key domains including SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP), SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), SAP Transportation Management (TM), and SAP Business Networks.The launch comes at a critical time for supply chain leaders. Many organizations have begun experimenting with AI, but moving to production remains a challenge due to platform sprawl, unclear governance, and SAP integration complexity. Facing rising volatility and compliance pressure, companies need a practical path to adopt AI that integrates with existing SAP workflows.Organizations want practical ways to leverage AI without disrupting existing systems. ArchLynk's approach augments human decision-making by enabling AI-powered planners while orchestrating data and workflows across supply chain functions.Rather than steering customers toward proprietary platforms, ArchLynk applies its expertise in supply chain, global trade, and AI/ML to identify the right strategy for each organization. Backed by an in-house AI team, ArchLynk builds solutions on the customer's platform of choice, including SAP BTP, Joule, and Microsoft Copilot.“AI in supply chain is not about replacing people—it’s about empowering them,” said Saroj Tripathi, CTO of ArchLynk. “With our new Data & AI Practice, we are helping organizations orchestrate AI across their supply chain and global trade processes—combining deep SAP expertise with practical innovation to unlock productivity gains, reduce errors, and scale operations intelligently. By building on SAP’s AI ecosystem, we ensure our customers can adopt AI with confidence, without compromising flexibility or control.”As organizations look to move from experimentation to real impact with AI, ArchLynk’s new Data & AI Practice offers a clear and practical starting point. Through ArchLynk’s AI assessment, companies can uncover the most impactful AI opportunities, understand the ROI potential, and take the first step toward more connected, intelligent supply chain and global trade operations.About ArchLynkArchLynk, a Boston Ventures portfolio company, is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since its inception, ArchLynk has successfully delivered numerous SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses worldwide.Learn more at: https://archlynk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.