ArchLynk KAI for Product Classification Now Available on the SAP® Store

AI-powered solution automates global trade product classification and improves compliance accuracy

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk today announced that its KAI for Product Classification solution is now available on SAP® Store . KAI enables organizations to significantly reduce the cost and manual effort of product classification, improve classification accuracy, and mitigate the risk of regulatory fines caused by incorrect classifications. The AI-enabled, cloud-based SaaS solution automates and audits product classification by leveraging historical and real-time data powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to support consistent and compliant classification decisions.KAI integrates seamlessly with Global Trade Management solutions, including SAP Global Trade Services (SAP GTS), enabling organizations to generate accurate classification predictions for HTS and ECCN codes while continuously learning from historical classification data. By leveraging supervised machine learning models, KAI helps reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and minimize compliance risks associated with product misclassification.“Accurate product classification is at the heart of effective global trade compliance, and with ArchLynk’s KAI we’re bringing together AI, historical trade data, and intelligent automation to simplify one of the most complex and time‑consuming processes in global trade. By making KAI available on the SAP Store, we’re enabling organizations to transform classification from a manual, knowledge‑dependent task into a scalable, data‑driven process that improves accuracy, reduces risk, and drives greater confidence across global trade operations,” said Dave Medd, CEO of ArchLynkSeamless Integration with Global Trade Systems• KAI leverages historical classification data to build supervised machine learning models that predict product classifications.• KAI automatically processes new products through AI models and generates classification predictions for review and approval.• KAI can integrate with SAP GTS to manage product classification within the SAP ecosystem.• Open APIs enable seamless integration with non‑SAP systems and external applications.• A health‑check capability identifies inconsistencies in historically classified products to improve compliance and data quality.• KAI helps organizations eliminate classification complexity, reduce manual classification effort, and improve compliance accuracy while maintaining control through review workflows.About ArchLynkArchLynk, a Boston Ventures portfolio company, is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since its inception, ArchLynk has successfully delivered numerous SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses worldwide.For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com

