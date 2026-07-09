Notice to the Public

Jul 09, 2026 Please take notice that The Grand River Dam Authority has received an application for a private dock requiring directional bearing. Such directional bearing relates to a dock application for a private dock which if approved shall extend 130 feet across a cove, which measures 188 feet across from 745 feet mean sea level to 745 feet mean sea level on the nearest opposite shoreline. Applicant: Robert Martin Lake Address: 150 PR 121, Eucha, OK Legal Description: Township 23N, Range 23E, Section 7 Project: Private Dock If you would like to request additional information, please address your request to the Grand River Dam Authority, P. O. Box 70, Langley, Ok. 74350 or call (918) 610-9688.

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