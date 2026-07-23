NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AFTON LAND LEASE COMMUNITY, LLC

Jul 23, 2026

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) is in receipt of an application to transfer the existing permit for Hudson Bay Resort into the name of Afton Land Lease Community, LLC. The project is located in Delaware County, Oklahoma. The applicant has no plans to modify the existing 4 docks with a total of 8 slips that are located on the property.

A public meeting is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 10AM at GRDA’s Ecosystems & Education Center, located at 420 E Hwy 28, Langley OK 74350. GRDA wishes to solicit comments on this proposed project from all interested individuals and businesses.

If you would like to submit written comments or have any questions, please contact Jacklyn Smittle at jacklyn.smittle@grda.com or 918- 981-8473.