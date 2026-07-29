NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING 4 THE LANDINGS MARINA, LLC

Jul 29, 2026

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) is in receipt of an application to transfer the existing permit for Wings to Water into the name of 4 The Landings Marina, LLC. The project is located in Delaware County, Oklahoma. The applicant has no plans to modify the existing 8 docks with a total of 123 slips that are located on the property. As part of the application, the applicant is requesting the addition of a 12’ X 100’ breakwater.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 9:30 AM at GRDA’s Ecosystems & Education Center, located at 420 E Hwy 28, Langley OK 74350.

GRDA wishes to solicit comments on this proposed project from all interested individuals and businesses. If you would like to submit written comments or have any questions, please contact Jacklyn Smittle at jacklyn.smittle@grda.com or 918- 981-8473.