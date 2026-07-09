Auto Skills Center reopens following facility improvements

**MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.—**The Auto Skills Center reopened June 17 after being closed for a few weeks to install a new brighter poly coating on the bare concrete floor.

This upgrade was just one of several that had been happening to improve the facility and ensure patrons had a safe and comfortable place to work in. Just before the floor installation, new ceiling fans were installed to help keep temperatures down during the summer months.

“For me, it’s showing [patrons] a new skill, getting their mind away from everyday life and trying to have some fun while they are here,” said Adam Pahlavaninejad, a supervisor for the ASC, adding that it is also about making sure patrons leave safe and more experienced.

He and the rest of the ASC team try to create an environment where all patrons - active-duty service members, their families, and DoW civilians—get help with automotive repairs, maintenance, and even instruction. One of his biggest challenges is meeting the demands of modern vehicles.

“Unfortunately, today’s technology is a struggle,” Adam explained.“Cars have become more complex and require lots of computers and scanners and updating just like our phones and tablets. We had to buy a separate scanner just for patrons to do rear brakes”

Adam explained that many modern cars have advanced brake control systems that require a specialized tool to complete rear brake servicing.

The ASC also offers certified mechanics who can assist with a variety of services, including rebuilding personal vehicles and teaching preventative maintenance and repairs. According to Adam, using the ASC can also save patrons money.

For example, the average cost for a car’s air conditioning service can fall between $300 and $500 according to various industry-led sources, but at the ASC, patrons only pay $85.

“For the amount of resources available and the experts nearby to help people working on their vehicles, it’s a no-brainer money saver,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jose Angeles, the operations chief for Communications Strategy and Operations, and a frequent patron. “Not everyone has access to a lift to work on their car, but the [Auto Skills Center] gives Marines access to those sorts of equipment with little expense.”

Angeles also added that whenever he gets stuck on something with his car, the technicians and experts there help him identify potential issues or point him to the right services.

Additional services provided by staff include:

Limited technical inspections

Fluid exchanges for: transmissions, coolant and brakes

Fuel induction services

Tire mounting and balancing

Vehicle or engine storage

Patrons who don’t own their own tools or need something specialized can rest easy. The ASC also provides all the tools and facilities needed to work on a vehicle. It has11 vehicle lifts that can accommodate compact cars to full-sized trucks, storage areas, glass bead machines and more.

The center also comes equipped with a resale area, stocked with basic car parts, oil, and filters. They can also order parts if they don’t have an item in stock.

“The combination of hands-on workspace and instructional classes allows patrons to safely learn valuable maintenance and repair skills they can use throughout their lives,” said Mina Leon, the marketing director for Quantico’s Marine Corps Community. “Investing in these types of programs aligns with MCCS’s commitment to lifelong learning, financial wellness, and personal resilience.”

According to surveys conducted by news organizations, over 50% of U.S. teenage drivers stated that they don’t know how to replace a flat tire and admitted they did not know how to check their oil or jump-start a dead battery.

While mechanical know-how in younger generations is seemingly declining, the ASC encourages the community to bring children 12 and older to learn.

“This initiative also strengthens family connections by giving parents and children an opportunity to learn together while encouraging responsibility, problem-solving, and an appreciation for skilled trades,” said Leon. She explained how this also creates meaningful opportunities for hands-on learning, mentorship and family engagement.

“It’s an investment not only in today’s families but also in the next generation!” exclaimed Leon.

The ASC is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. All staff-performed services stop at 3:00 p.m., and all work must cease half an hour before closing to clean the area.

For more information on services and pricing, please review the 2026 pricing flyer: https://quantico.usmc-mccs.org/modules/media/?do=inline&id=b29c9281-bc78-4dc1-a153-5dd93698fc9f&v=1.

If you need to talk to a representative, please call (703) 784-2729 or visit: https://quantico.usmc-mccs.org/services/automotive-services.