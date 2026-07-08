Senate Bill 1414 Printer's Number 1873
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1873
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1414
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND CULVER, JULY 8, 2026
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, JULY 8, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), entitled "An
act providing for borrowing for capital facilities;
conferring powers and duties on various administrative
agencies and officers; making appropriations; and making
repeals," in capital facilities, further providing for
administration of redevelopment assistance capital projects.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 318 of the act of February 9, 1999
(P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling
Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 318. Administration of redevelopment assistance capital
projects.
* * *
(l) Incomplete project.--An applicant of a redevelopment
assistance capital project in which funding was approved shall
notify the secretary if the project cannot be completed and the
amount of the project grant approved for the project will not be
utilized for the original project scope under this section. The
secretary may not reallocate the amount of the project grant
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