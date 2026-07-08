Senate Bill 1414 Printer's Number 1873

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1873

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1414

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND CULVER, JULY 8, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, JULY 8, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), entitled "An

act providing for borrowing for capital facilities;

conferring powers and duties on various administrative

agencies and officers; making appropriations; and making

repeals," in capital facilities, further providing for

administration of redevelopment assistance capital projects.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 318 of the act of February 9, 1999

(P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling

Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 318. Administration of redevelopment assistance capital

projects.

* * *

(l) Incomplete project.--An applicant of a redevelopment

assistance capital project in which funding was approved shall

notify the secretary if the project cannot be completed and the

amount of the project grant approved for the project will not be

utilized for the original project scope under this section. The

secretary may not reallocate the amount of the project grant

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