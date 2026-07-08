Senate Bill 1417 Printer's Number 1874

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1874

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1417

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PICOZZI, PISCIOTTANO,

MASTRIANO AND LANGERHOLC, JULY 8, 2026

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 8, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," providing for sustainable aviation fuel tax

credit.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to

read:

ARTICLE XVII- M

SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL TAX CREDIT

Section 1701-M. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

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