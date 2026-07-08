Senate Resolution 353 Printer's Number 1875

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been

particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and

WHEREAS, Drug abuse issues in the construction industry

endanger not only the individual worker, but the companies they

work for, other workers on the jobsite and the general public

near jobsites; and

WHEREAS, The summer months are the busiest for the

construction industry and are an ideal time for promoting

awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse; and

WHEREAS, Many construction organizations have been utilizing

services and resources from the National Safety Council to

create an educational toolbox for members of the construction

industry, including materials to facilitate discussions with

workers about the dangers of opioids and prescription drug

abuse, and "Warn Me" stickers to place on workers' insurance

cards in the hopes of encouraging health care providers to

discuss opioid issues with those workers; and

WHEREAS, Contractors and contractor organizations such as the

Keystone Contractors Association are advocating for keeping

naloxone on construction sites and contractor's offices; and

WHEREAS, Contractors and contractor organizations, including

the Keystone Contractors Association are providing free naloxone

to any construction company in this Commonwealth that requests

it; and

WHEREAS, The 988 mental health and suicide crisis prevention

hotline has helped more than 23 million people since 2022,

including construction workers, receive the mental health

support they need every day of the year according to Substance

Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration statistics; and

WHEREAS, The construction industry continues to support the

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