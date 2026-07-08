Senate Resolution 353 Printer's Number 1875
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been
particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and
WHEREAS, Drug abuse issues in the construction industry
endanger not only the individual worker, but the companies they
work for, other workers on the jobsite and the general public
near jobsites; and
WHEREAS, The summer months are the busiest for the
construction industry and are an ideal time for promoting
awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse; and
WHEREAS, Many construction organizations have been utilizing
services and resources from the National Safety Council to
create an educational toolbox for members of the construction
industry, including materials to facilitate discussions with
workers about the dangers of opioids and prescription drug
abuse, and "Warn Me" stickers to place on workers' insurance
cards in the hopes of encouraging health care providers to
discuss opioid issues with those workers; and
WHEREAS, Contractors and contractor organizations such as the
Keystone Contractors Association are advocating for keeping
naloxone on construction sites and contractor's offices; and
WHEREAS, Contractors and contractor organizations, including
the Keystone Contractors Association are providing free naloxone
to any construction company in this Commonwealth that requests
it; and
WHEREAS, The 988 mental health and suicide crisis prevention
hotline has helped more than 23 million people since 2022,
including construction workers, receive the mental health
support they need every day of the year according to Substance
Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration statistics; and
WHEREAS, The construction industry continues to support the
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